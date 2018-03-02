Mondi (MNDI)

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Contact details

Address: Building 1, 1st Floor, Aviator Park, Stattion Road, Addlestone, Surrey,United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)1932 826 300
Fax: +44 (0)1932 826 350
Website: www.mondigroup.com

Company information

Paper and packaging group Mondi was spun-off from miner Anglo American in July 2007. The group has two primary businesses - Packaging and Business Paper. Its Business paper division produces office paper while the Packaging arm creates and distributes packaging products, such as bags, to various industries.

Mondi hands out a special divi after a rise in annual profits

Mondi is delivering shareholders a special payout after profit climbed and the board signalled a positive outlook [...]

2 March 2018
Views
148
Shares in this FTSE 100 company are falling after a warning on profits

Shares in packaging products company Mondi sank this morning after it warned its profits would miss expectations [...]

11 October 2017
Shares
9
Views
2,288

