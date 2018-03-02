All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1984.50p Today's change: -0.13%
Price: 1984.50p 5 day change: +0.86%
Price: 1984.50p 6 month change: -3.81%
Address: Building 1, 1st Floor, Aviator Park, Stattion Road, Addlestone, Surrey,United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)1932 826 300
Fax: +44 (0)1932 826 350
Website: www.mondigroup.com
Paper and packaging group Mondi was spun-off from miner Anglo American in July 2007. The group has two primary businesses - Packaging and Business Paper. Its Business paper division produces office paper while the Packaging arm creates and distributes packaging products, such as bags, to various industries.
Mondi is delivering shareholders a special payout after profit climbed and the board signalled a positive outlook [...]
Shares in packaging products company Mondi sank this morning after it warned its profits would miss expectations [...]
