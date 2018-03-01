Merlin Entertainments (MERL)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 373.10p Today's change: -0.56%

Price: 373.10p 5 day change: +4.86%

Price: 373.10p 6 month change: -17.98%

Contact details

Address: 3 Market Close, Poole, Dorset, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1202 440 082
Fax:
Website: www.merlinentertainments.biz

Company information

Merlin's revenues are stacking up as Legoland takes over the world

Merlin's revenues are stacking up as Legoland takes over the world

International expansion of Legoland added millions of pounds in revenue for Thorpe Park owner Merlin Entertainments [...]

1 March 2018
Views
365
Merlin Entertainments shares ride higher after ValueAct stake revealed

Merlin Entertainments shares ride higher after ValueAct stake revealed

Shares in Merlin Entertainments were sent higher after the entertainment giant revealed activist hedge fund ValueAct [...]

19 February 2018
Views
429
FTSE reshuffle: Just Eat looks set to join the blue-chip index

FTSE reshuffle: Just Eat looks set to join the blue-chip index

The announcement regarding the next FTSE 100 and 250 promotions and relegations is looming. [...]

23 November 2017
Shares
4
Views
813
Merlin toughens up with new UK Bear Grylls attraction

Merlin toughens up with new UK Bear Grylls attraction

Merlin Entertainments will today announce plans for the world’s first ever Bear Grylls Adventure attraction [...]

6 November 2017
Shares
5
Views
639
Shares in Merlin slump as terrorist attacks and bad weather hit revenue

Shares in Merlin slump as terrorist attacks and bad weather hit revenue

The operator of Alton Towers and Legoland plans to reallocate capital away from its existing estates after a [...]

17 October 2017
Shares
9
Views
1,634
Legoland's owner has just said it isn't going to buy SeaWorld after all

Legoland's owner has just said it isn't going to buy SeaWorld after all

The owner of Legoland and Alton Towers, today confirmed it is not pursuing a possible takeover of SeaWorld. [...]

11 October 2017
Views
385
Everything is awesome? Legoland pushes up revenues at Merlin

Everything is awesome? Legoland pushes up revenues at Merlin

Legoland continued to act as a golden goose for theme parks operator Merlin, although profits remained flat.  [...]

4 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
193
Day-trippers are avoiding theme parks after the UK terror attacks

Day-trippers are avoiding theme parks after the UK terror attacks

The company behind Alton Towers and Legoland has admitted tourists are shying away from its theme parks after [...]

13 June 2017
Views
266
How one of Britain's richest tycoons made £330m from property investments

How one of Britain's richest tycoons made £330m from property investments

Nick Leslau, one of Britain’s wealthiest property entrepreneurs, loves buildings other people would find ugly. [...]

12 June 2017
Shares
39
Views
2,758
Merlin says recovery from Alton Towers crash is "well underway"

Merlin says recovery from Alton Towers crash is "well underway"

Leisure group Merlin Entertainments, which operates the London Eye and Alton Towers, saw a rise in visitor numbers, as [...]

2 March 2017
Views
555
Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments reports strong Halloween trading

Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments reports strong Halloween trading

Alton Towers owner Merlin Entertainments said it's on track to grow profits and meet expectations for this year, [...]

29 November 2016
Views
148
Merlin builds on global growth with launch of Dubai Legoland

Merlin builds on global growth with launch of Dubai Legoland

Theme park operator Merlin Entertainments is set to open a Legoland park in Dubai at the end of the month. [...]

17 October 2016
Views
231
Merlin Entertainments' share price drops despite improved trading

Merlin Entertainments' share price drops despite improved trading

Merlin Entertainments has reported a 1.3 per cent increase in revenue for the 38 weeks to 17 September, helped [...]

29 September 2016
Views
399
Alton Towers owner Merlin just got slapped with a £5m fine

Alton Towers owner Merlin just got slapped with a £5m fine

Alton Towers owner Merlin Attractions has been handed a £5m fine over a crash on one of its rollercoasters last [...]

27 September 2016
Shares
2
Views
576
China expected to be the golden ticket for Accesso as revenue leaps

China expected to be the golden ticket for Accesso as revenue leaps

International growth in resorts and attractions is set to work well for ticketing technology company Accesso [...]

14 September 2016
Shares
8
Views
320

