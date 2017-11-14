Meggitt (MGGT)

Address: Atlantic House, Aviation Park West, Bournemouth International Airport, Christchurch, Dorset, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1202 597 597
Fax: +44 (0) 1202 597 555
Website: www.meggitt.com

Meggitt designs and supplies systems and components for the global aerospace, defence and electronics industries. Products include unmanned air vehicles, aircraft fire detection systems and automobile climate control systems.

Meggitt is getting a new chief executive in 2018

The chief executive of aerospace and defence firm Meggitt will retire at the end of April 2018 amid a slower [...]

14 November 2017
Meggitt's shares rocket as profit beats expectations

Shares in Meggitt rose more than 11 per cent this morning after the aerospace and defence firm beat forecasts [...]

28 February 2017
Donald Trump's effect on defence shares is the best. It's just phenomenal.

US share indexes hit record highs this afternoon, with defence and infrastructure companies on both sides of the [...]

27 February 2017
QinetiQ's share price soars after poaching Meggitt's target systems arm

FTSE 250-listed aerospace and defence firm Meggitt has sold its Target Systems arm to fellow mid-cap group QinetiQ for [...]

21 December 2016
Meggitt returns to growth and appoints former Rolls-Royce exec as COO

Shares in aerospace and defence giant Meggitt rose almost five per cent today after the firm appointed a former [...]

15 November 2016
Investors circle ailing Meggitt

Activist investor Elliott Management increased its position in Meggitt this morning driving up the share price [...]

8 August 2016
Worldpay's first day on the FTSE 100

Worldpay's share price rose, though not by much, on its first day of trading on the FTSE 100. Shares were up 0.97 [...]

21 December 2015
Morrisons prepares for FTSE demotion

Tomorrow will be Morrisons’ first day trading on the FTSE 250, after being demoted from the blue-chip index [...]

20 December 2015
Meggitt is a little less gloomy about next year

Shares in Meggitt rose this morning, after the aerospace and defence group said that although headwinds it [...]

7 December 2015
Morrisons is kicked out of the FTSE 100 after nearly 15 years

Supermarket chain Morrisons has been kicked out of the elite ranks of the FTSE 100 after nearly 15 years, joining [...]

2 December 2015
The FTSE 100 promotion and demotion frontrunners

Outsourcing giant G4S faces relegation from the FTSE 100 along with engineering firm Meggitt. [...]

30 November 2015
Meggitt shares tumble after profit warning

Shares in Meggitt tumbled as much as 22.9 per cent this morning after the engineering company warned on its full-year [...]

28 October 2015
