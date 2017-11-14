All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 463.00p Today's change: -0.22%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 463.00p 5 day change: +0.65%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 463.00p 6 month change: -8.41%
Address: Atlantic House, Aviation Park West, Bournemouth International Airport, Christchurch, Dorset, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1202 597 597
Fax: +44 (0) 1202 597 555
Website: www.meggitt.com
Meggitt designs and supplies systems and components for the global aerospace, defence and electronics industries. Products include unmanned air vehicles, aircraft fire detection systems and automobile climate control systems.
The chief executive of aerospace and defence firm Meggitt will retire at the end of April 2018 amid a slower [...]
Shares in Meggitt rose more than 11 per cent this morning after the aerospace and defence firm beat forecasts [...]
US share indexes hit record highs this afternoon, with defence and infrastructure companies on both sides of the [...]
FTSE 250-listed aerospace and defence firm Meggitt has sold its Target Systems arm to fellow mid-cap group QinetiQ for [...]
Shares in aerospace and defence giant Meggitt rose almost five per cent today after the firm appointed a former [...]
Activist investor Elliott Management increased its position in Meggitt this morning driving up the share price [...]
Worldpay's share price rose, though not by much, on its first day of trading on the FTSE 100. Shares were up 0.97 [...]
Tomorrow will be Morrisons’ first day trading on the FTSE 250, after being demoted from the blue-chip index [...]
Shares in Meggitt rose this morning, after the aerospace and defence group said that although headwinds it [...]
Supermarket chain Morrisons has been kicked out of the elite ranks of the FTSE 100 after nearly 15 years, joining [...]
Outsourcing giant G4S faces relegation from the FTSE 100 along with engineering firm Meggitt. [...]
Shares in Meggitt tumbled as much as 22.9 per cent this morning after the engineering company warned on its full-year [...]
Content tagged with "Meggitt"