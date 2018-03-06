The supermarket sector can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of above-three [...]
Lidl is opening five new stores today, creating 200 jobs. [...]
Middle England favourites John Lewis and Waitrose continue to triumph when it comes to offering shoppers the best [...]
It's a truth universally acknowledged that Tesco needs to do something rather drastic if it’s going to carry [...]
Tesco is mulling the creation of a new cut-price brand to rival surging competition from Aldi and Lidl. [...]
Shoppers have swapped booze and biscuits for meat-free meals and medicines as their New Year Resolutions dominated [...]
Investors, analysts, journalists or other market commentators often become convinced some scenario or trend definitely [...]
Trouble telling your sauvignon blanc from your chardonnay? Wondering what to serve at that dinner party you have [...]
Consumers renewed their faith in discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl by placing them at the top of YouGov's BrandIndex [...]
Discount supermarkets opened a record number of stores in 2017, but according to new research, a slowdown could [...]
Fast-growing discounter Lidl produced another set of impressive Christmas figures this morning, boasting double-digit [...]
Tesco has been crowned winner of the "golden quarter" after figures revealed it recorded the largest sales growth [...]
Lidl is creating 1,000 jobs with the opening of a giant new fulfilment centre. [...]
Next Friday will see the biggest shopping day of the year - and perhaps the biggest ever recorded - as festive [...]
Lidl has kept its crown as the UK's fastest growing grocer for a fifth quarter in a row, as Sainsbury's becomes [...]
