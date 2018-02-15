Lancashire Holdings (LRE)

Price: 588.50p Today's change: -0.08%

Price: 588.50p 5 day change: +1.64%

Price: 588.50p 6 month change: -11.77%

Address: Power House, 7 Par-la-ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda
Phone: +1 (441) 278 8950
Fax: +1 (441) 278 8951
Website: www.lancashiregroup.com

Lancashire Holdings is a global insurance and reinsurance provider for the property, energy, marine and aviation sectors, with offices in London, Dubai and Bermuda. It has five wholly-owned subsidiaries.

