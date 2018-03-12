Danish toymaker Lego has been voted the UK’s number one consumer brand in a survey of British shoppers. [...]
John Lewis Partnership’s dismal results yesterday will send alarm bells off for anyone who cares about the [...]
The UK high street was dealt another blow yesterday as one of the country’s biggest household names posted a [...]
Channel 4 has pre-empted government intervention by announcing it will relocate its headquarters outside London. [...]
The company which owns John Lewis and Waitrose has cut its staff bonus to five per cent of salary this year, after [...]
John Lewis is the top big retailer to work for the in the UK, according to analysis of reviews from staff. [...]
The supermarket sector can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of above-three [...]
The past few days have been some of the most important in London’s fashion calendar. [...]
Middle England favourites John Lewis and Waitrose continue to triumph when it comes to offering shoppers the best [...]
John Lewis has today launched a personal loan offer for customers. [...]
There will be plenty of lessons to learn from the demise of Carillion, but what is going to be recovered from [...]
Amazon has kept its place at the top of a key customer satisfaction index, published today by the Institute of [...]
The millennial workforce gets a bad rap. But while millennials may have different expectations to previous generations, [...]
The results are finally in, and what was suspected is now certain: Christmas was better than it has been for a [...]
John Lewis celebrated record Black Friday trading last year, but the group said it has a gloomy outlook on the [...]
Content tagged with "John Lewis"