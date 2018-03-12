John Lewis

Lego builds its way to top of UK consumer brand rankings

Danish toymaker Lego has been voted the UK’s number one consumer brand in a survey of British shoppers. [...]

12 March 2018
John Lewis Partnership's slump is not a good sign for UK retail

John Lewis Partnership’s dismal results yesterday will send alarm bells off for anyone who cares about the [...]

9 March 2018
No end in sight for high street's woes

The UK high street was dealt another blow yesterday as one of the country’s biggest household names posted a [...]

9 March 2018
Channel 4 pre-empts government with new "national HQ" outside of London

Channel 4 has pre-empted government intervention by announcing it will relocate its headquarters outside London. [...]

8 March 2018
John Lewis' staff bonus has fallen again after a weak performance in 2017

The company which owns John Lewis and Waitrose has cut its staff bonus to five per cent of salary this year, after [...]

8 March 2018
John Lewis tops retail employers charts

John Lewis is the top big retailer to work for the in the UK, according to analysis of reviews from staff. [...]

7 March 2018
Supermarket sweep: Big four chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of growth

The supermarket sector can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of above-three [...]

6 March 2018
On trend: Invest in the new era of British fashion brands

The past few days have been some of the most important in London’s fashion calendar. [...]

21 February 2018
Revealed: The top 10 retailers with the best shopping experience

Middle England favourites John Lewis and Waitrose continue to triumph when it comes to offering shoppers the best [...]

15 February 2018
John Lewis has just launched a personal loan service

John Lewis has today launched a personal loan offer for customers. [...]

24 January 2018
If the government is bold, a phoenix could rise from the ashes of Carillion

There will be plenty of lessons to learn from the demise of Carillion, but what is going to be recovered from [...]

23 January 2018
Amazon tops index for customer satisfaction

Amazon has kept its place at the top of a key customer satisfaction index, published today by the Institute of [...]

23 January 2018
Equity-able treatment for a millennial workforce

The millennial workforce gets a bad rap. But while millennials may have different expectations to previous generations, [...]

17 January 2018
Marks and Spencer's troubles reflect high street struggles

The results are finally in, and what was suspected is now certain: Christmas was better than it has been for a [...]

12 January 2018
John Lewis celebrates record Black Friday - but warns on "volatile" outlook

John Lewis celebrated record Black Friday trading last year, but the group said it has a gloomy outlook on the [...]

11 January 2018
