Interserve (IRV)

Price: 78.40p Today's change: -6.44%

Price: 78.40p 5 day change: +35.29%

Price: 78.40p 6 month change: -48.51%

Address: Interserve House, Ruscombe Park, Twyford, Reading, Berkshire
Phone: +44 (0)118 932 0123
Fax: +44 (0)118 932 0206
Website: www.interserveplc.co.uk

Support services group, Interserve, provides facilities, industrial, project and equipment services to organisations such as hospitals, schools, the Ministry of Defence, petrochemical companies and the utilities.

Interserve shares rocket almost 50 per cent

Interserve shares rocket almost 50 per cent

Shares in troubled outsourcer Interserve today rocketed by almost 50 per cent. [...]

8 March 2018
Capita shares plunge to lows last seen in 1998

Capita shares plunge to lows last seen in 1998

Capita bondholders have hired FTI Consulting – the restructuring adviser to Carillion's lenders – as the outsourcer [...]

5 March 2018
Interserve rescue plans boosted by white knight's £140m debt trade

Interserve rescue plans boosted by white knight's £140m debt trade

A Scottish brewing tycoon has snapped up £140m of Interserve's bank debt in a bid to save the troubled outsourcer. [...]

4 March 2018
Interserve's rollercoaster ride continues as shares bounce back

Interserve's rollercoaster ride continues as shares bounce back

Support services company Interserve continued its nail-biting stock market ride yesterday, as shares ended the [...]

27 February 2018
Interserve: Crucial refinancing talks have not "stumbled"

Interserve: Crucial refinancing talks have not "stumbled"

Troubled support services giant Interserve has come out fighting, insisting crucial talks with banks have not [...]

25 February 2018
Interserve is closing its power unit as part of an industrial restructuring

Interserve is closing its power unit as part of an industrial restructuring

Outsourcer Interserve has confirmed plans to close its power unit as part of a restructuring of its industrial [...]

21 February 2018
Deloitte brought in to watch over Interserve for the government

Deloitte brought in to watch over Interserve for the government

Deloitte has been drafted in by the government to watch over outsourcer Interserve, which holds a contract to [...]

12 February 2018
Mitie chief: Sector must boost reserves to absorb Carillion-style “knocks”

Mitie chief: Sector must boost reserves to absorb Carillion-style “knocks”

Britain's beleaguered contracting sector must shore up their balance sheets to weather a Carillion-style storm, [...]

5 February 2018
Contractor concerns weigh heavy on Mitie and Interserve

Contractor concerns weigh heavy on Mitie and Interserve

Shares in Mitie and Interserve slumped today as investors digested analyst advice to “stay selective” when [...]

24 January 2018
Interserve shares fell 14 per cent on report ministers were monitoring it

Interserve shares fell 14 per cent on report ministers were monitoring it

Shares in Interserve have dropped as much as 14 per cent this morning after reports emerged that ministers have [...]

17 January 2018
Here's why Interserve shares just rocketed 20pc

Here's why Interserve shares just rocketed 20pc

Interserve investors were sent into a frenzy this morning on an announcement the contract and support services [...]

10 January 2018
From horror show to too big to fail: City reacts to Carillion meltdown

From horror show to too big to fail: City reacts to Carillion meltdown

Carillion this morning proved its shares have yet to bottom out, with the firm's stock plummeting almost 60 per [...]

17 November 2017
Stay away from contracts: Support services giant explains secret to success

Stay away from contracts: Support services giant explains secret to success

FTSE 100 support services firm DCC today sought to differentiate itself from beleaguered sector rivals after posting [...]

14 November 2017
Troubled Interserve notches up another win with £140m BBC contract

Troubled Interserve notches up another win with £140m BBC contract

Interserve has been granted a £140m contract extension with the BBC, and will continue providing facilities [...]

23 October 2017
Ailing Interserve calls in consultant architects of failed Monarch strategy

Ailing Interserve calls in consultant architects of failed Monarch strategy

The international consulting giant that advised bust airline Monarch on a failed strategy to revamp into a long-haul [...]

22 October 2017
