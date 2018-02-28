All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 707.80p Today's change: -0.51%
Price: 707.80p 5 day change: -0.45%
Price: 707.80p 6 month change: +4.09%
Address: 22 Grenville Street,St Helier,Jersey
Phone: 00 41 41 444 1344
Fax: 00 41 41 444 1355
Website: www.informa.com
T&F Informa was formed in May 2004 after the merger of Informa Group and Taylor & Francis Group. The company publishes specialist business and industry information through books, magazines, newsletters and journals. It also has a programme of conferences, exhibitions and seminars which are attended by more than 150,000 delegates around the world.
