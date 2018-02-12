All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 28.55p Today's change: +4.96%
Price: 28.55p 5 day change: +0.88%
Price: 28.55p 6 month change: -22.31%
Address: Unity House, Telford Road, Basingstoke, Hampshire
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.gamedigitalplc.com
Game Digital's shares have jumped by 10 per cent this morning after it announced it was opening e-sports areas [...]
Mike Ashley today booked a £1.5m profit in a matter of minutes from Sports Direct's investment in Game Digital. [...]
Retailer Game Digital today hailed a return to growth, piggy-backing on the stellar turnaround of Japanese gaming [...]
Shares in troubled retailer Game Digital rocketed this morning despite the firm revealing that it's struggling to [...]
Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley – who has been focused on building what he has termed the Selfridges of Sport [...]
Retail tycoon Mike Ashley has week snapped up a 26 per cent stake in Game Digital, the retailer confirmed this [...]
Shares in Game Digital were in freefall this morning after it revealed earnings would be "substantially below [...]
Game Digital shares jumped over five per cent this morning despite a sluggish half-year performance and cutting [...]
Imagine inventing an awesome digital game. It then reaches global domination in sales. The fruits of becoming [...]
Shares in Game Digital flopped over three per cent this morning after the firm revealed "tough" trading in the [...]
It's not all fun and games over at retailer Game Digital today, where both profits and revenue have fallen over [...]
A private equity fund focussed on investing in the north of England made a healthy return by selling the video [...]
Video game retailer Game Digital's share price was down this morning after it announced the appointment of a [...]
Retailer Game Digital was unable to claw back the ground lost in the first half of the year according to a pre-close [...]
Struggling computer games retailer Game Digital has agreed a new financing facility to give it breathing room [...]
