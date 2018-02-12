Game Digital (GMD)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 28.55p Today's change: +4.96%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 28.55p 5 day change: +0.88%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 28.55p 6 month change: -22.31%

Contact details

Address: Unity House, Telford Road, Basingstoke, Hampshire
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.gamedigitalplc.com

Company information

Game's shares jump on news of e-sports areas in Sports Direct's stores

Game's shares jump on news of e-sports areas in Sports Direct's stores

Game Digital's shares have jumped by 10 per cent this morning after it announced it was opening e-sports areas [...]

12 February 2018
Views
154
Here's how Mike Ashley booked a £1.5m profit in minutes from Game Digital

Here's how Mike Ashley booked a £1.5m profit in minutes from Game Digital

Mike Ashley today booked a £1.5m profit in a matter of minutes from Sports Direct's investment in Game Digital. [...]

28 November 2017
Views
513
We think you are Super Mario: Game Digital thankful for Nintendo boost

We think you are Super Mario: Game Digital thankful for Nintendo boost

Retailer Game Digital today hailed a return to growth, piggy-backing on the stellar turnaround of Japanese gaming [...]

15 November 2017
Views
604
Mike Ashley-backed Game Digital shares rocket on cost cutting

Mike Ashley-backed Game Digital shares rocket on cost cutting

Shares in troubled retailer Game Digital rocketed this morning despite the firm revealing that it's struggling to [...]

23 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
485
Sports Direct's Ashley takes a shot with £2m stake in Goals Soccer Centres

Sports Direct's Ashley takes a shot with £2m stake in Goals Soccer Centres

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley – who has been focused on building what he has termed the Selfridges of Sport [...]

6 August 2017
Shares
5
Views
1,862
Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley buys Game Digital stake after profit warning

Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley buys Game Digital stake after profit warning

Retail tycoon Mike Ashley has week snapped up a 26 per cent stake in Game Digital, the retailer confirmed this [...]

13 July 2017
Shares
15
Views
1,020
Switched off: Game Digital shares tank on Nintendo supply problems

Switched off: Game Digital shares tank on Nintendo supply problems

Shares in Game Digital were in freefall this morning after it revealed earnings would be "substantially below [...]

30 June 2017
Shares
2
Views
402
Game Digital shares jump despite sluggish six months

Game Digital shares jump despite sluggish six months

Game Digital shares jumped over five per cent this morning despite a sluggish half-year performance and cutting [...]

29 March 2017
Views
264
Who are Grand Theft Auto's new contenders on the block?

Who are Grand Theft Auto's new contenders on the block?

Imagine inventing an awesome digital game. It then reaches global domination in sales. The fruits of becoming [...]

27 February 2017
Shares
26
Views
1,317
Game Digital laments "tough" UK market

Game Digital laments "tough" UK market

Shares in Game Digital flopped over three per cent this morning after the firm revealed "tough" trading in the [...]

18 January 2017
Views
425
Game Digital profits fall more than 80 per cent

Game Digital profits fall more than 80 per cent

It's not all fun and games over at retailer Game Digital today, where both profits and revenue have fallen over [...]

13 October 2016
Views
385
Northedge boosted by Sonic sale

Northedge boosted by Sonic sale

A private equity fund focussed on investing in the north of England made a healthy return by selling the video [...]

11 September 2016
Shares
2
Views
636
Struggling retailer Game Digital's stock dips after new chairman appointed

Struggling retailer Game Digital's stock dips after new chairman appointed

Video game retailer Game Digital's share price was down this morning after it announced the appointment of a [...]

9 September 2016
Views
317
Game in pain but not in Spain

Game in pain but not in Spain

Retailer Game Digital was unable to claw back the ground lost in the first half of the year according to a pre-close [...]

3 August 2016
Views
132
Game Digital agrees £100m financing facility

Game Digital agrees £100m financing facility

Struggling computer games retailer Game Digital has agreed a new financing facility to give it breathing room [...]

21 April 2016
Views
423

Content tagged with "Game Digital"