E.On unveils a deal to buy RWE's Innogy in a major German energy shakeup

German utility E.On has agreed to buy the control of Innogy from rival RWE under a complex deal that will shake [...]

11 March 2018
213
These are the stocks to long and short following Italy's election

Italy's general election today could have profound consequences on European markets, and certain stocks will be [...]

4 March 2018
522
This Big Six firm is accused of making a "stealth hike" to energy bills

Customers of Big Six energy firm E.On could see their bills go up next month as the supplier removes discounts [...]

2 March 2018
250
The market share of the Big Six energy firms is now at a record low

The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]

28 February 2018
248
New powers to cap energy tariffs are being pushed through parliament

A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]

26 February 2018
157
Big Six energy firms criticise price cap plans as risk to competition

Bosses at the Big Six energy firms today hit back at government plans for caps on energy tariffs, telling MPs [...]

19 December 2017
11
510
Big Six firms are facing questions on the energy price cap this week

A committee of MPs will this week question some of the Big Six energy companies on the impact a cap on energy [...]

17 December 2017
4
438
Spare a thought for the leaders of today

Financial Times columnist Andrew Hill has been experiencing an uncommon emotion. He said that when he thinks about [...]

23 November 2017
16
214
Tesla’s breakneck expansion speed could be a car crash

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk surprised fans and investors last week with the unveiling of a $200,000 Roadster [...]

21 November 2017
1
483
Energy firm E.On will hike its dividend next year after reducing debt

E.On, the Germany utility firm, has announced plans to hike its dividend after reducing its debt.  [...]

9 August 2017
3
109
E.On's profit slides on network fees and higher procurement costs

German utility E.On's profit sank in the first quarter due to network fees and procurement costs. The firm's [...]

9 May 2017
2
135
Corbyn kicks off small business charm offensive with "war" on late payments

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will today vow “war” on firms making late payments to their suppliers. [...]

10 April 2017
896
1,364
Meet Sam, E.On's new chatbot

Energy provider E.On has created what it says is the industry's first ever online chatbot designed to help customers [...]

6 April 2017
36
858
E.On's shares drop as it reveals its biggest ever loss

E.On's shares dropped more than three per cent after the energy provider announced it booked a net loss for 2016 double [...]

15 March 2017
1
397
E.On has appointed a new UK chief executive

Michael Lewis will take the helm of E.On UK following current chief executive Tony Cocker's retirement. [...]

13 March 2017
14
536

