German utility E.On has agreed to buy the control of Innogy from rival RWE under a complex deal that will shake [...]
Italy's general election today could have profound consequences on European markets, and certain stocks will be [...]
Customers of Big Six energy firm E.On could see their bills go up next month as the supplier removes discounts [...]
The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]
A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]
Bosses at the Big Six energy firms today hit back at government plans for caps on energy tariffs, telling MPs [...]
A committee of MPs will this week question some of the Big Six energy companies on the impact a cap on energy [...]
Financial Times columnist Andrew Hill has been experiencing an uncommon emotion. He said that when he thinks about [...]
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk surprised fans and investors last week with the unveiling of a $200,000 Roadster [...]
E.On, the Germany utility firm, has announced plans to hike its dividend after reducing its debt. [...]
German utility E.On's profit sank in the first quarter due to network fees and procurement costs. The firm's [...]
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will today vow “war” on firms making late payments to their suppliers. [...]
Energy provider E.On has created what it says is the industry's first ever online chatbot designed to help customers [...]
E.On's shares dropped more than three per cent after the energy provider announced it booked a net loss for 2016 double [...]
Michael Lewis will take the helm of E.On UK following current chief executive Tony Cocker's retirement. [...]
