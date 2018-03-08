All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1563.00p Today's change: -0.95%
Price: 1563.00p 5 day change: -0.6%
Price: 1563.00p 6 month change: +30.03%
Address: Hangar 89, London Luton Airport, Luton, Bedfordshire, London
Phone: +44 (0)1582 443 330
Fax:
Website: corporate.easyjet.com
The airline was founded by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou in 1995, and he and his family remain major shareholders. Sir Stelios separately owns easyGroup IP licensing Ltd , the company that owns the "easy" brand and licenses it to the airline and also other companies.
More female pilots will fly EasyJet planes today than on another day to celebrate International Women's Day. [...]
Former Easyjet boss Carolyn McCall has her first chance to impress investors in her new job as ITV chief executive [...]
Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the billionaire who founded low-cost airline Easyjet, has today launched a financial [...]
The boss of British Airways owner IAG is among airline representatives to voice their thoughts – and concerns [...]
Easyjet's plans to change its shareholder set-up to ensure it meets EU ownership rules for airlines post-Brexit [...]
Easyjet looks set to avoid a backlash over a proposed Brexit shake-up that could force UK investors to sell shares, [...]
Easyjet has announced the latest budding startups chosen to take part in its travel tech accelerator programme, [...]
EasyJet is reaping the rewards of a competitive airline industry, the carrier said today in chief executive Johan [...]
Easyjet's commercial chief, Peter Duffy, is set to leave the airline business just weeks after the arrival of [...]
Easyjet is set to make immediate gains from its recent acquisition of Air Berlin as new CEO Johan Lundgren prepares [...]
Virgin Atlantic in-flight magazine publisher Ink has appointed financial advisers as its owners mull a multi-million [...]
Despite a rocky 2017 which saw a number of lawsuits come to a head, Lloyds Banking Group has been named one of [...]
Low-cost airline EasyJet said today passenger numbers picked up last month - but so did the number of cancellations [...]
Easyjet this morning confirmed it has acquired a substantial part of collapsed carrier Air Berlin's German operations. [...]
Easyjet's passenger numbers continued to rise in November, while the airline planned even greater capacity next [...]
