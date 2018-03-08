Channel 4 has pre-empted government intervention by announcing it will relocate its headquarters outside London. [...]
In Brexit discourse, we scoff at the idea of bankers wanting to move to Frankfurt, with its gloomy concrete, or [...]
Should a substantial part of Channel 4’s operations be moved out of London? [...]
At the end of last year, the government laid out its ambitions regarding disability inclusion in the workplace. [...]
Last week Channel 4 news carried an interview with Canadian professor and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson. [...]
Channel 4 has poached the BBC's Newsnight editor Ian Katz to be its new director of programmes. [...]
Britain's broadcasting regulator had some stern words to say about the lack of diversity on the UK's TV screens. [...]
Channel 4 is today celebrating its biggest overnight performance in five years as it launched the new series of [...]
The Great British Bake Off has been called a "recipe for disaster" after it was revealed household fires more [...]
Scottish broadcaster STV has nabbed a top ITV exec to be its new chief executive. [...]
The Great British Bake Off has signed Lyle's golden syrup and Dr Oetker as sponsors for the next series of the [...]
Channel 4 has reported record revenues, though its balance sheet took a hit from last year’s advertising market [...]
Today's City Moves cover TV, finance consulting and payment solutions. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]
Channel 4 has named Alex Mahon, the head of special effects software firm Foundry, as its new chief executive. [...]
Virgin Media is poised to open up a valuable new income stream by auctioning off premium slots on its TV platform. [...]
