All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data's accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 637.60p Today's change: -0.78%

Price: 637.60p 5 day change: +0.54%

Price: 637.60p 6 month change: +5.74%

Address: York House, 45 Seymour Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 7486 4466
Fax: +44 (0)20 7935 5552
Website: www.britishland.com

One of the UK's oldest property groups, British Land invests in prime, modern properties and has a current portfolio of £8.2 billion.

This Japanese bank just signed for a huge new office in London

This Japanese bank just signed for a huge new office in London

A Japanese banking giant has given a vote of confidence to the capital by signing for a vast new office space [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
88
Views
2,229
British Land has bought this south London estate for £103m

British Land has bought this south London estate for £103m

British Land has bought the Woolwich Estate for £103m, with plans to regenerate the space and bring in more retailers.  [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
40
Views
2,004
British Land's stock climbs on upbeat property leasing report

British Land's stock climbs on upbeat property leasing report

British Land's shares climbed today after the property giant gave an upbeat report on its leasing. [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
7
Views
325
British Land has unveiled a £300m share buyback plan and investors love it

British Land has unveiled a £300m share buyback plan and investors love it

Shares in FTSE 100-listed landlord British Land bounced this morning, after it unveiled a £300m share buyback [...]

18 July 2017
Shares
6
Views
328
British Land is now offering enhanced shared parental pay

British Land is now offering enhanced shared parental pay

Real estate giant British Land has announced it is upping shared parental leave (SPL) for employees, providing [...]

6 March 2017
Shares
12
Views
329
For sale: The Cheesegrater - yours, for £1bn

For sale: The Cheesegrater - yours, for £1bn

One of London's tallest buildings has been put up for sale by its owners - with reports suggesting it could go [...]

28 February 2017
Shares
166
Views
2,291
British Land's share price falls as occupancy rates dip

British Land's share price falls as occupancy rates dip

British Land's share price fell today after it said that its occupancy rates have fallen, with tenants signing [...]

19 January 2017
Views
415
Here are the top 10 transparent FTSE 100 firms – it pays (£24bn) to be open

Here are the top 10 transparent FTSE 100 firms – it pays (£24bn) to be open

Sometimes, reading through the London Stock Exchange’s RNS feed, it feels as though certain companies just don’t [...]

16 November 2016
Shares
57
Views
952
British Land posts a loss as Brexit vote hits asset values

British Land posts a loss as Brexit vote hits asset values

British Land's share price fell in morning trading after the company posted a loss due to the Brexit vote hitting [...]

16 November 2016
Shares
2
Views
304
Gender is secondary at Walmsley's‎ GSK

Gender is secondary at Walmsley's‎ GSK

If the patient isn't responding, change the medicine: that's been the crude, but long-running, summary of some [...]

23 September 2016
Shares
1
Views
494
Young people actually prefer physical shops more than any other age group

Young people actually prefer physical shops more than any other age group

The success of online retail is less dependent on iPhone-obsessed millennials than you may think, according to [...]

18 July 2016
Shares
10
Views
487
Property companies' share prices knocked again as Brexit hangover clings on

Property companies' share prices knocked again as Brexit hangover clings on

It's been a rough week for property companies - and this morning has been no different. [...]

6 July 2016
Shares
4
Views
920
Housebuilders suffer second day of share price falls in a row

Housebuilders suffer second day of share price falls in a row

Housebuilders are off to a bad start again today as share prices in the UK's biggest property companies are falling [...]

5 July 2016
Shares
9
Views
1,893
Housebuilders' share prices drop after "dire" construction data

Housebuilders' share prices drop after "dire" construction data

UK housebuilders' share prices fell this morning after the publication of data showing construction activity [...]

4 July 2016
Shares
13
Views
3,301
British Land confident in resilience ahead of Brexit vote

British Land confident in resilience ahead of Brexit vote

British Land said it remains confident of having a good 2016 despite uncertainty over the global economy, EU referendum [...]

16 May 2016
Shares
1
Views
424

