All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 637.60p Today's change: -0.78%
Price: 637.60p 5 day change: +0.54%
Price: 637.60p 6 month change: +5.74%
Address: York House, 45 Seymour Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 7486 4466
Fax: +44 (0)20 7935 5552
Website: www.britishland.com
One of the UK's oldest property groups, British Land invests in prime, modern properties and has a current portfolio of £8.2 billion.
A Japanese banking giant has given a vote of confidence to the capital by signing for a vast new office space [...]
British Land has bought the Woolwich Estate for £103m, with plans to regenerate the space and bring in more retailers. [...]
British Land's shares climbed today after the property giant gave an upbeat report on its leasing. [...]
Shares in FTSE 100-listed landlord British Land bounced this morning, after it unveiled a £300m share buyback [...]
Real estate giant British Land has announced it is upping shared parental leave (SPL) for employees, providing [...]
One of London's tallest buildings has been put up for sale by its owners - with reports suggesting it could go [...]
British Land's share price fell today after it said that its occupancy rates have fallen, with tenants signing [...]
Sometimes, reading through the London Stock Exchange’s RNS feed, it feels as though certain companies just don’t [...]
British Land's share price fell in morning trading after the company posted a loss due to the Brexit vote hitting [...]
If the patient isn't responding, change the medicine: that's been the crude, but long-running, summary of some [...]
The success of online retail is less dependent on iPhone-obsessed millennials than you may think, according to [...]
It's been a rough week for property companies - and this morning has been no different. [...]
Housebuilders are off to a bad start again today as share prices in the UK's biggest property companies are falling [...]
UK housebuilders' share prices fell this morning after the publication of data showing construction activity [...]
British Land said it remains confident of having a good 2016 despite uncertainty over the global economy, EU referendum [...]
