Contact details

Address: 55 Bishopsgate, London
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.britinsurance.com

Company information

Blockchain firms sponsors ground-breaking Le Mans 24-hours attempt

Blockchain firms sponsors ground-breaking Le Mans 24-hours attempt

A motorsport team aiming to be the first ever all-disabled participant in the iconic Le Mans 24-hours race has [...]

28 February 2018
It's about to get a lot harder to illegally stream TV online

It's about to get a lot harder to illegally stream TV online

Google and Bing are teaming up with the UK’s £87bn creative industries to combat piracy. [...]

20 February 2017
Insurance sector to be hit by M&A fever

Insurance sector to be hit by M&A fever

Analysts said yesterday that Brit’s acquisition by Canadian firm Fairfax Financial Holdings could be the precursor [...]

18 February 2015
Canadian firm Fairfax to buy insurer Brit for £1.22bn

Canadian firm Fairfax to buy insurer Brit for £1.22bn

Shares in insurer Brit soared more than 10 per cent this morning, after Canadian financial services firm Fairfax [...]

17 February 2015
Apollo and CVC look to sell off Brit insurance

Apollo and CVC look to sell off Brit insurance

Insurance company Brit is close to  being sold off by its private equity owners CVC and Apollo, it emerged last [...]

17 February 2015
Brit Insurance profits dive after IPO costs eat into earnings

Brit Insurance profits dive after IPO costs eat into earnings

Brit Insurance group reported an 18 per cent slump in the first-half profits yesterday, led lower by costs related [...]

14 August 2014
Bumper year for Brit as profits soar by 20 per cent to £101.7m

Bumper year for Brit as profits soar by 20 per cent to £101.7m

SPECIALIST insurer Brit has delivered solid results for 2013 in its second year of trading after refocusing the [...]

18 February 2014
Brit Insurance eyes stock market return as new chair takes helm

Brit Insurance eyes stock market return as new chair takes helm

BRIT Insurance, the outgoing sponsor of the England cricket team, is understood to be lining up advisers to run [...]

3 February 2014

