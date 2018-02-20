All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 277.00p Today's change: +1.39%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 277.00p 5 day change: +4.65%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 277.00p 6 month change: +4.81%
Address: 130 Wilton Road, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 7216 6800
Fax: +44 (0)20 7216 6950
Website: www.balfourbeatty.co.uk
The engineering and construction group completes work for the international rail, road, utility systems and buildings markets. It is the second biggest construction company in the UK and the fifteenth biggest in the world and was responsible for building the largest proportion of the M25 motorway.
Many people will be aware of how dangerous flying a helicopter can be. But energy giant SSE seems to have taken [...]
A Balfour Beatty joint venture today won a $1.95bn (£1.4bn) contract to build and operate an "automated people [...]
Construction group and housebuilder Galliford Try has today announced a £150m capital raising to help cover the [...]
FTSE 100-listed miner BHP Billiton has flagged a $1.8bn (£1.3bn) charge resulting from changes to corporate [...]
Time pressures to get the Elizabeth Line opened on time face another squeeze with further strikes planned at [...]
After revealing it would take a financial hit from Carillion's collapse earlier this week, Balfour Beatty delivered [...]
Shares in two of the UK's largest construction firms fell this morning after they admitted they will take hits [...]
Balfour Beatty has sold another 7.5 per cent stake in Connect Plus, the company which operates the M25 orbital [...]
Construction giant Balfour Beatty today struck a £103m deal to sell a big stake in the company that operates [...]
Mayor Sadiq Khan has been slammed for severe delays to a report into the mammoth overspend on West Ham’s Olympic [...]
Balfour Beatty has sold Blackpool Airport for £4.25m to Blackpool Council. [...]
Things are looking up at construction giant Balfour Beatty, after it revealed profits had doubled in its first [...]
Royal Dutch Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden has come under scrutiny over his €8.26m (£7.1m) pay ahead [...]
Balfour Beatty got a slap on the wrist today as more than 20 per cent of voting shareholders rejected its remuneration [...]
Balfour Beatty has reported a profit for the first time in two years, after growing its order book by 15 per cent [...]
Content tagged with "Balfour Beatty"