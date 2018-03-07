Anglo American (AAL)

Address: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 7968 8888
Fax: +44 (0)20 7968 8500
Website: www.angloamerican.com

Mining giant Anglo American is synonymous with South Africa. The company produces a whole range of metals and natural resources through gold, platinum, diamonds, coal, base and ferrous metals, industrial minerals to timber and coal from operations in Africa, Europe, South and North America and Australia.

US markets drop as trade war threats heat up

US stocks started the day on the back foot as fears of a looming trade war grew. [...]

7 March 2018
Views
173
Anglo American's Mark Cutifani bags his biggest payday

Anglo American boss Mark Cutifani's pay package soared to £6.7m last year, the most the mining firm's chief [...]

5 March 2018
Views
112
Blockchain boom won't be confined to the diamond sector, De Beers exec says

A top boss at De Beers expects the company's blockchain-backed diamond platform to be used more broadly across [...]

22 February 2018
Views
381
Anglo American cuts debt and boosts its dividend after commodities recovery

Miner Anglo American has slashed its debt pile and declared a bumper dividend thanks to the recovery in commodity prices. [...]

22 February 2018
Views
75
Jacob Zuma resignation boosts dual-listed stocks

The resignation of Jacob Zuma has given dual-listed stocks a boost this morning, with miner Anglo American and [...]

15 February 2018
Views
171
Anglo American exits South African coal market with £57m asset sale

Miner Anglo American has exited the South African coal market with the sale of its New Largo asset.  [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
202
Anglo American's newest diamond mine boosts output

Anglo American has revealed a five per cent rise in production over 2017 thanks to the ramp up of its new diamond [...]

25 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
141
De Beers lifts the curtain on plans for a blockchain-based diamond platform

The world's top diamond supplier has revealed plans to invest in a blockchain-based platform enabling a traceable [...]

4 December 2017
Shares
10
Views
589
Rio Tinto names new chairman

Mining giant Rio Tinto has picked former Anglo American exec Simon Thompson as its new chairman, it was announced [...]

3 December 2017
Views
199
Anglo American's new chairman lays out his key priorities

Stuart Chambers, the new chairman of Anglo American, has said the mining giant still has progress to make in terms [...]

1 November 2017
Shares
2
Views
387
Anglo American's new chairman is set to face shareholder questions

The new chairman of Anglo American will face shareholder calls for clarity on the company's direction when he [...]

31 October 2017
Views
252
Platinum loses its shine as Anglo American lowers its forecast

Anglo American reported a six per cent rise in total production in the third quarter, but the miner lowered its [...]

24 October 2017
Shares
2
Views
251
Here's how blue-chip firms deliver inflation-busting returns

Britain’s blue-chip firms have delivered inflation-busting returns to shareholders so far this year. [...]

16 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
282
Anglo American resumes its dividend payment six months early

Mining giant Anglo American resumed dividend payments six months ahead of schedule as it reduced net debt by [...]

27 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
169
Anglo American lifts iron ore guidance on the back of strong results

Anglo American posted a strong set of production results for the second quarter as it ramped up output in its [...]

20 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
116

