All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1752.20p Today's change: +2.64%
Price: 1752.20p 5 day change: -0.39%
Price: 1752.20p 6 month change: +29.89%
Address: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 7968 8888
Fax: +44 (0)20 7968 8500
Website: www.angloamerican.com
Mining giant Anglo American is synonymous with South Africa. The company produces a whole range of metals and natural resources through gold, platinum, diamonds, coal, base and ferrous metals, industrial minerals to timber and coal from operations in Africa, Europe, South and North America and Australia.
