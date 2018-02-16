All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 133.70p Today's change: -1.76%
Price: 133.70p 5 day change: -2.27%
Price: 133.70p 6 month change: -26.46%
Address: 5th Floor, No. 1 Cavendish Place, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 20 7129 7150
Fax: +44 20 7129 7180
Website: www.africanbarrickgold.com
African Barrick Gold describes itself as Tanzania's largest gold producer and one of the five largest gold producers in Africa. It has four producing mines, all located in north-west Tanzania, as well as several exploration projects at various stages of development. Its stated aim is to increase production to one million ounces per year by 2014. The company has four producing mines, all located in the north of Tanzania. These are Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, North Mara and Tulawaka and regional offices in London, Johannesburg and Dar Es Salaam.
