Acacia Mining (ACA)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 133.70p Today's change: -1.76%

Price: 133.70p 5 day change: -2.27%

Price: 133.70p 6 month change: -26.46%

Contact details

Address: 5th Floor, No. 1 Cavendish Place, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 20 7129 7150
Fax: +44 20 7129 7180
Website: www.africanbarrickgold.com

Company information

African Barrick Gold describes itself as Tanzania's largest gold producer and one of the five largest gold producers in Africa. It has four producing mines, all located in north-west Tanzania, as well as several exploration projects at various stages of development. Its stated aim is to increase production to one million ounces per year by 2014. The company has four producing mines, all located in the north of Tanzania. These are Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, North Mara and Tulawaka and regional offices in London, Johannesburg and Dar Es Salaam.

Shares in gold miner Acacia spike as Chinese suitors circle

Shares in Acacia rose sharply in the final minutes of trading today amid reports Chinese suitors were circling [...]

16 February 2018
Views
555
Acacia scraps its dividend and posts a $700m loss on Tanzania woes

Troubled FTSE 250 firm Acacia Mining has scrapped its 2017 dividend after an ongoing row with the government of [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
209
Acacia Mining's output continues to drag amid Tanzania export ban

Acacia Mining's output dropped in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to an ongoing dispute with the government of [...]

15 January 2018
Views
311
Acacia shares jump as Barrick aims to seal a deal with Tanzania by mid-2018

Shares in Acacia Mining jumped this morning after its parent company confirmed it expected to finalise a deal with [...]

26 October 2017
Views
712
What goes up: Acacia shares are back down as its Tanzania row hits revenues

Shares in Acacia Mining fell this morning as the firm booked a fresh revenue hit thanks to Tanzania's export ban. [...]

20 October 2017
Shares
2
Views
614
Shares in Acacia Mining surge after Barrick Gold and Tanzania strike a deal

Shares in London-listed Acacia Mining rocketed up more than 35 per cent after the troubled miner's parent company [...]

19 October 2017
Shares
96
Views
2,772
Acacia Mining is dialing down operations in Tanzania - here's why

The FTSE 250 mining firm Acacia has said it will dial back its operations in Tanzania, where it has been locked [...]

4 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
1,170
Shares in Acacia drop further after Tanzania's huge tax bill

Acacia Mining took another tumble today after it was slapped with a $190bn (£146bn) fine for unpaid taxes [...]

25 July 2017
Shares
7
Views
564
Acacia loses millions in revenue due to new Tanzania mining rules

Troubled gold miner Acacia Mining's shares tumbled as its financial performance was "significantly" hit by [...]

21 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
594
Acacia digs in for long-haul over Tanzania mining reforms

A ban on gold and copper concentrate exports has embroiled London-listed miner Acacia Mining in a dispute with [...]

17 July 2017
Shares
29
Views
1,666
Acacia agrees to comply with higher royalties tax in Tanzania mining row

Acacia Mining will pay the Tanzanian government an increased royalty rate imposed by new legislation. [...]

14 July 2017
Shares
4
Views
571
Acacia Mining serves notices of arbitration to settle Tanzania dispute

Acacia Mining has called for arbitration to settle a dispute between Tanzania's government and the owners of [...]

4 July 2017
Shares
74
Views
919
Acacia shares pop as Tanzania agrees to fresh talks

Shares in troubled gold miner Acacia rallied today after it confirmed fresh talks with the Tanzanian government [...]

14 June 2017
Shares
2
Views
1,141
Acacia's shares tumble after a second report accuses it of hiding exports

Shares in Acacia Mining plunged today after the Tanzanian government's second investigation into metal concentrates [...]

12 June 2017
Views
382
Acacia shares rise after revealing it is "hopeful" ending export ban

Acacia Mining shares nosed up this morning after the Tanzanian miner said it was "hopeful" over coming to an agreement [...]

2 June 2017
Views
495

