African Barrick Gold describes itself as Tanzania's largest gold producer and one of the five largest gold producers in Africa. It has four producing mines, all located in north-west Tanzania, as well as several exploration projects at various stages of development. Its stated aim is to increase production to one million ounces per year by 2014. The company has four producing mines, all located in the north of Tanzania. These are Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, North Mara and Tulawaka and regional offices in London, Johannesburg and Dar Es Salaam.