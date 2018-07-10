Diane James, Francis Grove-White

Do the resignations of David Davis and Boris Johnson make a no-deal Brexit more likely?

Diane James, an independent MEP, says YES.

So, David Davis, Boris Johnson, and Steve Baker have resigned. Their principled stand should be applauded. They see and welcome the opportunity to simply walk away from the clutches of Brussels. Finally, we have individuals prepared to call the Remainer Prime Minister and EU’s bluff.

“No deal” has become “the best deal”. And thanks to these brave individuals, it is looking increasingly more likely.

Panic over a “no-deal Brexit” was fundamental to Project Fear’s strategy. The likes of Tony Blair, George Soros, and Vince Cable want the electorate to believe that Brexit will take us into an abyss. This is total nonsense, but it has been perpetuated by the arch-Remainer Theresa May, who has tried – and failed – to coerce the cabinet to accept her version of Brino (Brexit in name only).

There are uncertainties with Brexit, as there are with any significant political change. But here is the reality: people and business behave rationally and constructively – they are adaptable and welcome change, especially if the horizon is clear and unambiguous with the new opportunities it represents.

Francis Grove-White, deputy director of Open Britain, says YES.

It took the cabinet more than two years to agree a patched-up Brexit proposal that had everything to do with the Conservative party’s interest in maintaining a facade of unity – and nothing to do with the national interests of the UK. It took less than one weekend for it all to fall apart under the weight of its own contradictions.

These resignations are not only symbolic of serial failures to resolve the biggest questions over our country’s future, but mean that Britain’s foreign secretary and chief ministerial negotiator have both walked away just months before we are due to leave the EU.

The package of proposals announced in Chequers cross Theresa May’s own red lines, fail Labour’s six tests, and are a million miles away from the kind of Brexit people thought they were getting – whether they voted Leave or Remain in 2016. More and more members of the public know the only way to sort this political mess out is to take back control of the process with a second vote on a final Brexit deal.

