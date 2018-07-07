Sebastian McCarthy

Pride celebrations and a World Cup quarter-final against Sweden today will make this weekend one of London’s busiest in the year, but there are several closures and disruptions worth checking ahead of the big day.

Trains:

Jubilee line - On Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 July, there will be no service between Stratford and North Greenwich. This is due to a renewal and replacement of track points.

Metropolitan line - On Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 July, there will be no service between Aldgate and Wembley Park. This is due to ballast and track replacement work.

DLR - On Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 July, there will be no service between Canning Town and Beckton. This is due to Crossrail construction work.

Buses:

Wimbledon Tennis Championships - Until 23:00 on Sunday 15 July, there will be increased traffic levels and pedestrian activity around Southfields, Wimbledon Village, Wimbledon town centre and the area around the Wimbledon tennis Complex on Church Road and Wimbledon Park Road. Parking restrictions will be in force and traffic delays can be expected in these areas for the duration of the tournament.



Hyde Park - On Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 July, South Carriage Drive and West Carriage Drive will be closed both days from 11:00. From 21:00 until 23:45 each day, Park Lane between Marble Arch and Hyde Park Corner and the eastbound up-slip from Knightsbridge to Hyde Park Corner will be closed. Expect larger than normal numbers of pedestrians in the area. This is due to an event.

Roads:

A201 between Ludgate Hill and Stamford Street- From 05:00 until 12:00 on Sunday 8 July, temporary traffic holds will be in place for a 3 minute duration, 4 times an hour. From 05:00 to 23:00, Queen Victoria Street will be closed in both directions. This is to facilitate filming.

Westminster - From 18:00 on Tuesday 10 July, there will be various road closures in the St James’s Park area. This will include the following roads: Constitution Hill, The Mall, Birdcage Walk, Marlborough Road and Victoria Street between Artillery Road and Parliament Square. The outside lane on the western side of Parliament Square will also be closed. This is due to an event.

Hyde Park - On Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 July, South Carriage Drive and West Carriage Drive will be closed each day from 11:00. From 21:00 until 23:45 each day, Park Lane between Marble Arch and Hyde Park Corner and the eastbound up-slip from Knightsbridge to Hyde Park Corner will be closed. Expect larger than normal numbers of pedestrians in the area. This is due to an event.

