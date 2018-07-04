Alexandra Rogers

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers will be able to claim more money back following the May timetable shambles after Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and the Department for Transport (DfT) agreed to a special compensation scheme for those most severely affected by the changes.

Compensation will be paid to qualifying season ticket holders according to the level of disruption on Thameslink and Great Northern services, while refunds will be the equivalent to the cost of one week or four weeks’ rail travel, depending on the disruption and subject to qualifying criteria. GTR said it was working with the DfT to make the full details of who is eligible, which stations will qualify and general claims advice available within a week.

GTR chief operating officer Nick Brown said: “I am deeply sorry for the disruption which the rail industry is working very hard to fix. This compensation is offered in addition to our usual Delay Repay compensation for journey delays of 15 minutes or more and enhanced compensation for season tickets holders. We will shortly provide full details of the industry compensation scheme including eligibility criteria and claims advice.”

The news comes as London’s new deputy mayor for transport, Heidi Alexander, used her first major public speech yesterday to call for Transport for London to take over parts of the GTR franchise in 2020, calling the idea a “no-brainer”.

