Sebastian Klovig Skelton

The government has today unveiled plans for a free NHS mobile app to make accessing health services quicker and easier.

Not only does the app give patients remote access to their medical records, it also allows them to make appointments with their GP and order repeat prescriptions as well as get medical advice from the 111 service.

Health and social care secretary Jeremy Hunt said: "Technology has transformed everyday life when it comes to banking, travel and shopping. Health matters much more to all of us, and the prize of that same digital revolution in healthcare isn't just convenience but lives improved, extended and saved."

Many of the functions the app offers can already be used online, although it is thought that making them available via a smartphone app will increase patients' use of these tools and give people greater control over their health.

NHS England's national director of operations and information Matthew Swindells said: "The new app will take the NHS to a world-leading position by empowering all our patients using digital technology to take charge of their own healthcare and contact the NHS in a way that suits them."

The app, which has been developed by NHS Digital and NHS England, can also be used to manage preferences relating to how patient data is used, organ donation sign up, and end-of-life care.

Testing of the app starts in September and will be available for both Apple and Android devices in December.

