Emily Nicolle

Tens of thousands of protesters will take to the streets of London today as they mark the 70th anniversary of the National Health Service by marching to Downing Street.

Assembly will take place at Portland Place, with the march set to begin around midday.

The route will take them down Regent Street, Haymarket and Whitehall, causing traffic disruption and bus diversions through central London until later this afternoon.

Tube stations are also expected to be busier than usual as travellers head underground. The most likely stations to be affected are:

Oxford Circus

Great Portland Street

Piccadilly Circus

Charing Cross

Westminster

Organised by a number of major medical organisations like the British Medical Association and the Royal College of Nursing, as well as trade unions like Unison and Unite, the event is expected to attract tens of thousands of marchers.

Today we're marching to celebrate & defend #OurNHS because we want it to be here in another 70 years and beyond. If you can't make it, please show your solidarity using #Free4AllForever between 12-4pm. What does the NHS mean to you? pic.twitter.com/ta0Ecpz4AU — UNISON - the union (@unisontweets) June 30, 2018

The march is part of a larger movement of pressure on the government for increased funding and staffing for the NHS, as well as a protest against privatisation.

The People's Assembly, which is also one of the day's organisers, said in a statement:

"Our post-war generation created a National Health Service that delivered world class care to all on the basis of need. For 70 years #ourNHS has set a shining example to the world of what can be achieved when we make the choice to look after the collective good."