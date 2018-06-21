Alexandra Rogers

Sadiq Khan has thrown his weight behind legal action lodged by local council against Heathrow's third runway if it is approved by parliament in a crunch vote next week.

The mayor of London, who has long been a Heathrow sceptic, said he was opposing the government's plans because they failed to allay his concerns over transport links and environmental and noise impacts.

The councils that have so far voiced their opposition are Hillingdon, Richmond, Wandsworth and Windsor and Maidenhead. To date, TfL has provided £320,000 worth of support to affected councils, with Hammersmith and Fulham council recently indicating it wanted to join the support scheme.

Speaking at Mayor's question time, Khan said he believed in a "better Heathrow, not a bigger Heathrow".

“If the vote on Monday in parliament goes in favour of a third runway, then it is my intention to join the legal action brought by the local authorities," he said.

“This will be a critical moment, and for the sake of Londoners affected by poor air quality, disruption from noise and the costs needed to improve transport connections, I will do what I can to stop these poor plans."

He said he thought a second runway at Gatwick was a "better option", requiring less additional transport investment and greater economic benefits while allowing air quality to stay within legal limits.

Khan's opposition to the government's flagship policy chimes with the London Assembly as a whole, which has unanimously stood against expansion.

Transport for London estimates that an estimated £15bn will need to be ploughed into new rail and road links for Heathrow, compared with just £3bn more for Gatwick expansion.

Monday's vote on the third runway is gearing up to be tight. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green party's sole MP Caroline Lucas are all opposed to it, while the SNP's previously stated support is now wavering, due to concerns over whether expansion will actually benefit Scotland.

The government today made a move to woo the SNP – who may ultimately sway the vote – saying it was prepared to intervene to reserve slots at Heathrow for flights to airports in nations and regions around the UK.

Public Service Obligations (PSOs) will be put in place by the government to protect routes,which would also be exempt from air passenger duty, if required.

The heightened emotions around Heathrow forced the second ministerial resignation today. Trade minister Greg Hands quit his post following the government's decision to whip the vote.

As the Government will be whipping the vote on Monday, this means I am resigning from the Government. It has been an honour to serve the Prime Minister (and her predecessor) for the last 7 years and I wish the PM & the Government every continuing success. https://t.co/GQedGcfy80 — Greg Hands (@GregHands) June 21, 2018

