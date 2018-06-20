Rebecca Smith

Sky Betting and Gaming's Richard Flint has been crowned the top chief executive in the UK in job site Glassdoor's employee choice awards.

The list compiles the top bosses in the UK based on the input of staff providing anonymous feedback reviewing their chief executive's leadership, along with insight into their job and work environment over the past year.

The UK rankings honour bosses at companies with 1,000 or more employees, and Sky Betting's chief executive nipped ahead of Microsoft chief Satya Nadella and Capital One's Richard Fairbank to take the top spot.

The top 10 chief executives in the UK 1. Sky Betting & Gaming’s Richard Flint 2. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella 3. Capital One’s Richard D. Fairbank 4. Salesforce’s Marc Benioff 5. Kantar Worldpanel’s Tim Kidd 6. Rentokil Initial’s Andy Ransom 7. Royal London’s Phil Loney 8. Resource Solutions’ Oliver Harris 9. Metro Bank’s Craig Donaldson 10. Taylor Wimpey’s Peter Redfern

Among the reviews for Sky Betting, employees said there was an "approachable senior management team" and that the chief executive and finance team were "very clear about how the business is doing".

Metro Bank's Craig Donaldson, Rentokil Initial's Andy Ransom and Taylor Wimpey's Peter Redfern also all made the top 10.

Those who missed out on the top 10 list, but featured in the 20 highest ranked bosses included Anglian Water's Peter Simpson, PageGroup's Steve Ingham and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.

There were six women chief executives among the top 50, with the highest ranked being Wagamama's Jane Holbrook in at 26.

This year, there were 15 bosses who were recognised by employees in rankings for multiple countries, with Microsoft boss Nadella cropping up in five of the lists.

Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and chief executive, said:

It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work.

Employees are asked to rate several factors relating to their employment experience including sentiment around their boss's leadership in the anonymous reviews.

More than 770,000 employers have been reviewed on Glassdoor, and the average approval rating stands at 69 per cent.

