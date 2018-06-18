Angela Merkel accepts deadline for deal on migrants

Oscar Lopez

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has agreed to find a solution to the refugee debate in Germany by the end of the month, with interior minister Horst Seehofer backing down from his threat to bypass her on border controls - for now.

According to German news agency DPA, Merkel accepted the two-week deadline set by Seehofer earlier this morning, and promised to find a Europe-wide agreement over refugees at summit in Brussels on June 28 and 29.

Seehofer has demanded that the German Chancellor agree to European rules on migration, and begin refusing migrants who arrive in other EU countries.

The interior minister, who is also leader of the more conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party, made the ultimatum earlier today, demanding that the Chancellor end Germany's open-door asylum policy that has been in place since 2015.

The challenge represents one of the biggest rebukes to Merkel's leadership since she first took power 13 years ago, and suggests that the anti-migrant sentiment seen in Italy and Hungary is spreading across the EU.

In an editorial for German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Seehofer said he hoped the EU summit later this month would "finally reach agreements acknowledging Germany's [refugee] burden, ensure the effective protection of the EU's external borders, the fair distribution of people with the right to stay and the rapid deportation of those without."

If Merkel fails to find a solution by the end of the month, her leadership may be called into question and may be forced to step down altogether, creating a major political crisis in the EU's most powerful economy.