Sebastian McCarthy

A legal battle surrounding Heathrow has been launched by hotel tycoon Surinder Arora following disputes around a potential multi-storey car park.

In a High Court claim which might have profound ramifications for the future of the airport hub, Arora and Heathrow are at loggerheads over development rights for parking.

Read more: Easyjet says an expanded Heathrow will mean lower fares and new routes

However, the disagreement can be seen within a wider context of Heathrow’s future, as Arora himself has been an alternative advocate for building the third runway, having gained support from British Airways.

Arora, who is reckoned to be worth around £350m, has already been granted permission to build a smaller car park on the land he owns, but the London-based hotelier is hoping he will be allowed to expand the current five-storey site by another four floors.

Read more: DEBATE: Does the UK economy need a third runway at Heathrow?

Having received the backing of the cabinet last week, the £14bn plans for a new runway at Heathrow Airport are expected to be voted on before Parliament breaks off for the summer recess.