Sunday 17 June 2018 6:55pm

Turbulent times ahead for Heathrow as hotel tycoon launches High Court claim

 
Sebastian McCarthy
The challenge from Arora comes as parliament is set to vote on plans for a third runway
A legal battle surrounding Heathrow has been launched by hotel tycoon Surinder Arora following disputes around a potential multi-storey car park.

In a High Court claim which might have profound ramifications for the future of the airport hub, Arora and Heathrow are at loggerheads over development rights for parking.

However, the disagreement can be seen within a wider context of Heathrow’s future, as Arora himself has been an alternative advocate for building the third runway, having gained support from British Airways.

Arora, who is reckoned to be worth around £350m, has already been granted permission to build a smaller car park on the land he owns, but the London-based hotelier is hoping he will be allowed to expand the current five-storey site by another four floors.

Having received the backing of the cabinet last week, the £14bn plans for a new runway at Heathrow Airport are expected to be voted on before Parliament breaks off for the summer recess.

