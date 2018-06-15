Rebecca Smith

The boss of Southern rail parent company Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) Charles Horton is stepping down, it was announced today.

Horton said:

I recognise that passengers have been hugely frustrated at the significant disruption caused by the introduction of new timetables. It is the right time to hand leadership of GTR to a new pair of hands. I am immensely proud of my team and I would like to thank my 7,000 colleagues at GTR for all their hard work over the past four years.

Govia, a joint venture between the Go-Ahead Group and Keolis, has been in the spotlight previously for the months of strike trouble on its Southern rail services, and more recently for the problems passengers have suffered after a timetable shake-up.

Britain's biggest rail timetable shake-up in decades came into force at the end of May, but passengers faced a lot more than the teething troubles that were expected - particularly on Northern and GTR. Sudden cancellations and numerous delays has led to criticism from MPs and passenger groups alike.

GTR's network includes Southern rail, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express.

Go-Ahead said Horton will remain in his post for a short period to oversee the development of a temporary timetable to tackle the recent disruption to services, with a successor announced in due course.

David Brown, group chief executive of Go-Ahead, said: “I would like to thank Charles for his hard work with Govia for the past 15 years. Under often challenging conditions, he has built a team to deliver the largest railway change programme for decades, on a franchise that is not only the UK's biggest, but which has also has seen the highest passenger growth.

“We are committed to working with the Department for Transport and Network Rail to address recent problems and to deliver a reliable, punctual service for passengers.”

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has said compensation will be given to customers with an inquiry looking into what went wrong with the timetable chaos, and how repeat mistakes can be avoided in the future.

