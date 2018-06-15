Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

The Music Box, Southwark

From £1,999,999

Three is the magic number at this soon-to-be-completing development in Southwark. The final three, three bedroom triplex penthouses have gone on sale with private roof terraces. Situated on Union Street close to the South Bank’s cultural treasures, there’s also a three storey purpose built new home for the London Centre of Contemporary Music, which counts Amy Winehouse among its alumni.

Visit taylorwimpeycentrallondon.com

Hendon Waterside, Barnet

From £538,500

Be a part of an enormous regeneration project in north London. Some 2,000 homes will be built across this 30 acre site close to Hendon rail station and Hendon Central, with half hour journey times into Bank. A new primary school, new parks and a rejuvenated town centre are all promised. Situated in Zone 3, there are currently 14 two and three bedroom duplex apartments on sale, all available with two bathrooms and outside space, whether that’s a balcony or terrace, and a choice of layout options.

Call 0844 811 4321 or visit barrattlondon.com

Shoot-Up HIll, Kilburn

From £450,000

Have plenty of transport options with this collection of homes for first time buyers, investors and young families in north London. One and two bedroom apartments are on sale in this refurbished Victorian conversion close to Kilburn Underground station. Brondesbury rail station is nearby alongside West Hampstead Thameslink. The homes come with fitted wardrobes, access to a communal garden and parking for an additional charge. Purchasers can also use Help to Buy on homes below £600,000.

Call Hamptons International on 020 3151 7649

Woodhams Apartments, Bromley

From £299,000

A Charles Darwin-themed show home has been unveiled in south east London to show off the second phase of apartments. The author of On the Origin of Species lived nearby at Down House, and inspired the monkey-themed interiors for this show apartment. There are 12 one and two bedroom apartments available and developer Hambridge Homes is giving first refusal to first time buyers and Help to Buy purchasers. Bromley is undergoing a £90m regeneration that’s due to complete next year.

Call JDM on 020 8295 2505

Kassinga House, Harlesden

From £500,000

A small collection of two bedroom flats, including some available to purchase through Help to Buy London, are going on sale tomorrow. There are nine apartments across floors three and four of this building, all with terraces, reclaimed timber and brass detailing. Located in Zone 3 on Winchelsea Road, they’re a short walk away from the canal. Help to Buy allows first time buyers to get an equity loan of up to 40 per cent from the government and use a 5 per cent deposit on properties below £600,000 in London.

Call Dexters Kensal Rise on 020 8600 3100