Government plans to relax immigration rules by stripping out doctors and nurses from the visa cap have been welcomed by businesses - but the Home Office is still being urged to do more.

The cap - introduced by Theresa May when she was home secretary - sets a limit for all non-EU skilled workers at 20,700 people a year.

It is widely reported that new home secretary Sajid Javid will confirm that medical staff will no longer be counted towards the cap on Tier 2 visas - which are used by skilled workers from outside the European Economic Area and Switzerland.

It comes after reports that more than 2,300 visa applications by doctors outside the EEA were refused in a five-month period because of the cap.

As well as being seen as a huge benefit to the NHS, which had 35,000 nurse vacancies and nearly 10,000 for doctors in February, will also boost industries such as emerging technology, which were being held back by high barriers to recruitment as a result of the cap.

But businesses are urging the government to go further.

Matthew Fell, chief UK policy director at the Confederation of British Industry, said: “If these changes are as reported, businesses will welcome these reforms as a good first move. International skills and talent are a core foundation of the Global Britain employers want to help build.

“A successful migration system should focus on people’s contribution to the UK economy and society, not numbers. Until our immigration system is reformed to reflect this, including scrapping the net migration target, businesses will continue to struggle to get the people they need to create jobs and growth.”

Businesses and academics have long argued against the net migration target - to bring the figure below 100,000 - as self-defeating, unpopular and unworkable. Theresa May has become increasingly isolated as it appears few if any of her own Cabinet back her on the target.

However, the government has insisted it remains in place as it formed part of the 2017 manifesto.

One source told City A.M. "By having a target that is so unachievable and so unobtainable you actually harm public confidence - that target has never been hit, and is never going to be hit without significant harm to economy.

"Clearly it needs to be replaced with something - freedom of movement as we know it is going to end [after Brexit] - but that is is why need sensible policy based on people not numbers, not an arbitrary target."

He added: "If it was originally meant to show the government being tough on migration, the fact they haven't hit it isn't very good."