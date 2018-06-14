Alys Key

We thought a new axe-throwing venue was going to be this week's weirdest leisure news, but it seems we were wrong.

Something called shuffleboarding is, apparently, taking the party crowd by storm and it has a new location not far from the City.

Shuffleboarding is, according to London Shuffle Club, a "hot a nd popular nightlife trend" which originated in the ultimate hub for trendsetters: on cruise ships.

Using one's hand for tabletop games or a cue-stick for the floor, players slide pucks along a wooden board to top sections of a scoring triangle.

London Shuffle Club is opening its new venue close to Boxpark Shoreditch in July.

On a more serious note, the opening of yet another competitive socialising venue illustrates the booming market in the space.

Read more: The company behind Bounce and Puttshack has hired a new CEO

The new bar will follow the likes of Bounce, Flight Club, and Swingers by offering a premium range of food and drink.

The company started at the end of 2016 with a pop-up at the Truman Brewery.

Its tabletop shuffleboard bar has been open since last year, but the new permanent venue will allow guests to play the larger floor-based version.

Read more: City favourite Swingers has opened its second site in a former BHS