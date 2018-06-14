Rebecca Smith

You may recall that we shared back in April that Waterloo had lost the top spot as the busiest Tube station last year to King's Cross St Pancras.

But what about the emptier ones for those of us looking for some welcome respite from the heaving transport network?

Well, Transport for London's (TfL) latest bumper set of station entry and exit figures reveals which are the most - and least - used stations.

Here are the 10 emptiest Tube stations for 2017:

The 10 emptiest Tube stations Annual entries and exits 1. Roding Valley 370,000 2. Chigwell 500,000 3. Grange Hill 670,000 4. Chorleywood 750,000 5. North Ealing 830,000 6. Moor Park 940,000 7. Theydon Bois 950,000 =8. Croxley 1.13m =8. Chesham 1.13m 10. Upminster Bridge 1.15m

The locations may not come as much of a surprise, except for North Ealing in Zone 3, though it's worth noting Croxley and Chesham have dropped down the rankings with more passenger numbers.

Chorleywood meanwhile, has moved to the fourth spot, becoming one of the least used stations on the network.

As for how these emptier spots stack up against some of the busiest stations, King's Cross had nearly 98m station entries and exits over the course of 2017. That toppled Waterloo from the number one spot, which reported 91.3m visits over the year.

The London Waterloo numbers will have been affected by significant upgrade work that went on at the station to boost capacity though. In August, 10 platforms were shut for nearly a month for the £800m project to help up capacity. A partial train derailment at the station then meant platforms had to be shut for an extra day.

The year before Waterloo had racked up 100m entries and exits at the station. Also among the busiest stations were Oxford Circus, Victoria, London Bridge and Liverpool Street.

