City of London Corporation makes the switch to renewable energy in October

Torjus Roberg

The City of London Corporation has announced that it intends to switch completely to renewable energy from October onwards.

The company, which is the governing body of City of London's Square Mile, will be investing in projects to build infrastructure for renewable energy. In order to do this, it plans to install more solar panels on City Corporation buildings as well as supporting off-site wind and solar farms.

Members of the company's policy and resource committee backed this proposal in addition to purchasing renewable energy already available on the market.

Catherine McGuinness, chairman of the committee, said: “Sourcing 100 per cent renewable energy will make us cleaner and greener, reducing our grid reliance and running some of our buildings on zero carbon electricity.”

“We are always looking at the environmental impact of our work and hope that we can be a beacon to other organisations to follow suit. By generating our own electricity and investing in renewables, we are doing our bit to help meet international and national energy targets.”

The City Corporation manages multiple services in the capital including social housing in six of London's boroughs, the running of several academies and a total of 11,000 acres of green space including Hampstead Heath and Epping forest.

Through the new policy, the company aims to drive demand for renewable energy in the UK and also sees it as a long-term energy cost investment.

McGuinness continued: “This is a big step for the City Corporation and it demonstrates our commitment to making us a more socially and environmentally responsible business.”

