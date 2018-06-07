Alexandra Rogers

Further strike action will hit South Western Railway later this month as clashes with the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union show now signs of abating.



The RMT has instructed members not to carry out their duties from the morning of Thursday 21 June to midnight on Saturday 23 June.

The three-day strike has been called owing to the dispute over the role of train guards.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT has made every effort to progress talks with South Western Railway but there has been a total lack of goodwill from the company and as a consequence we have no option but to confirm this further round of industrial action.



“We have long detected the dead hand of the government interfering to stop us reaching negotiated settlements in the current disputes and it’s about time Chris Grayling stopped playing politics with passenger safety and started taking the issue seriously. He should be putting pressure on his rail contractors to reach a settlement rather than encouraging this cavalier approach to passenger safety and disabled access."

SWR runs commuter services from the UK's busiest station - Waterloo. Later this year, an £800m upgrade will be completed to bolster capacity at the station by 30 per cent at peak times, with the reopening of the former Waterloo International Terminal.

