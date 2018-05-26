James Booth

Large sections of the Northern Line, London’s busiest tube line, are shut for the duration of the bank holiday weekend.

Tubes are not running from Hampstead, High Barnet and Mill Hill East in the north to Charing Cross and Moorgate in central London.

The suspension of the line, which includes busy stations like Euston, King's Cross St. Pancras and Tottenham Court Road, started early this morning and will run for the rest of the bank holiday weekend.

Rail replacement buses are available.

Londoners logged onto Twitter to express their frustration at the closures.

of course northern line is not working the entire long weekend when for the first time ever I’m working everyday — Klaudi (@itsalwayskloudy) May 26, 2018

It’s early but Northern line is closed on the bit I need so I’d better get up to go the long way round to @HHparkrun

Let’s go run those hills #parkrun #ukrunchat pic.twitter.com/tsd0wbWyOw — Jenni ✨ (@_jen_mo) May 26, 2018

Separately there is a part closure of the London Overground line over the bank holiday between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction with rail replacement buses running.

On TfL rail there is no service today between Stratford and Shenfield with replacement buses running between Stratford and Romford and between Newbury Park and Shenfield.