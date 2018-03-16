Deutsche Boerse suffering "serious issues" as start of trading delayed

German exchanges operator Deutsche Boerse was hit with "serious issues" with equities and futures trading this morning, delaying the opening.
In a note to traders, Deutsche Boerse said it was "currently experiencing technical issues" on its Eurex T7 trading system. The Boerse Frankfurt tweeted that there was a delay in the opening of Xetra trading and trading would start at 9.30am CET.
We're experiencing a delay in the opening of #Xetra #trading this morning. Trading will start at 9:30am: https://t.co/gWFC6wXZIp— Börse Frankfurt (@boersefrankfurt) March 16, 2018
Siemens' health unit was due to make its public markets debut today, with Deutsche Boerse tweeting this morning that the IPO would be "a big one".
#IPO day @boersefrankfurt and it’s a big one: @SiemensHealth is #goingpublic today #ListedInFrankfurt pic.twitter.com/V9lTVrG52Y— Deutsche Börse Group (@DeutscheBoerse) March 16, 2018
This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.
To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.