Friday 16 March 2018 8:46am

Deutsche Boerse suffering "serious issues" as start of trading delayed

 
Lucy White
German exchanges operator Deutsche Boerse was hit with "serious issues" with equities and futures trading this morning, delaying the opening.

In a note to traders, Deutsche Boerse said it was "currently experiencing technical issues" on its Eurex T7 trading system. The Boerse Frankfurt tweeted that there was a delay in the opening of Xetra trading and trading would start at 9.30am CET.

Siemens' health unit was due to make its public markets debut today, with Deutsche Boerse tweeting this morning that the IPO would be "a big one".

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

