Deutsche Boerse suffering "serious issues" as start of trading delayed

Lucy White

German exchanges operator Deutsche Boerse was hit with "serious issues" with equities and futures trading this morning, delaying the opening.

In a note to traders, Deutsche Boerse said it was "currently experiencing technical issues" on its Eurex T7 trading system. The Boerse Frankfurt tweeted that there was a delay in the opening of Xetra trading and trading would start at 9.30am CET.

We're experiencing a delay in the opening of #Xetra #trading this morning. Trading will start at 9:30am: https://t.co/gWFC6wXZIp — Börse Frankfurt (@boersefrankfurt) March 16, 2018

Siemens' health unit was due to make its public markets debut today, with Deutsche Boerse tweeting this morning that the IPO would be "a big one".

