BrewDog mocks sexist advertising with sexist advertising

 
Alys Key
The ever-so-edgy brewers at pugnacious craft beer company BrewDog have come up with yet another attention-grabbing campaign.

Repackaging its flagship Punk IPA with a pink label, BrewDog has said its "Pink IPA" is a "send-up of the lazy marketing efforts targeting the female market".

But the campaign has already attracted criticism from BrewDog fans, with social media users dubbing it "patronising".

The pink beer will be 20 per cent cheaper, in a move the brewer says is intended to "trigger questions about why women continue to earn less than their male counterparts".

On top of that, 20 per cent of proceeds from both IPA formats over the next four weeks will go to a charity which supports women and girls in science and technology careers.

But some were unimpressed with the initiative.

Meanwhile others made alternative suggestions for the name of the rebranded beer.

Some even questioned whether the company had many female staff.

However BrewDog's campaign launch features supporting quotes from prominent women in the business including Sarah Warman, head of marketing, and Tanisha Robinson, chief executive of the USA part of the business.

"Pink IPA is our rallying call to brewers and beer fans to rise to the challenge and change the image of beer, forever," commented Robinson.

The company confirmed today that it has a median pay gap of 2.8 per cent across its global work force.

The company is still trying to attract new equity crowdfunding investors after it extended its crowdfunding raise with a goal of £50m.

