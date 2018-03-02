Courtney Goldsmith

Bitcoin has climbed back above the "critical" $11,000 level this morning.

The cryptocurrency has been trading around the $10,000 mark for the past month with just a few breaks above $11,000.

"This is a critical area as traders have failed to break above the $11k mark and we will be watching the price action closely," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets.

It follows a wave of bullish regulatory news for cryptos, Aslam said, including the former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), making a plea to authorities not to ban cryptocurrencies and Credit Suisse using blockchain to make payments.

​"The biggest question among investors is if the cryptocurrency would make a comeback," Aslam said.

"A break of $15k would really send the signal that the cryptocurrency is back in business, but we are far off from that level."

Bitcoin's price was up 1.74 per cent at $11,097.22 at the time of writing.

