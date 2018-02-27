Snow in London: Met Office extends weather warning to the end of the week

Caitlin Morrison

The Met Office has extended its yellow warnings for snow in London until the end of the week, as the so-called "beast from the east" continues to cast a chill over the UK.

Temperatures will stay below 0°C for most of the week, according to forecasts, with snow showers and "significant" wind chill also set to hit the UK.

In London and the south east, snow showers are set to develop through today with sunny spells in between. The Met Office warned it will feel bitterly bitterly cold, with a maximum temperature of 1 °C.

Some snow showers will continue through the night, mainly in Kent and Sussex. Elsewhere, clear spells will develop. It will be very cold, with a widespread severe frost and minimum temperature of -9 °C.

Tomorrow, scattered snow showers will ease through the day, with plenty of sunshine, but it will still feel bitterly cold, with the increasing easterly wind leading to a significant wind chill. The Met Office has forecast a maximum temperature 1 °C.

And from Thursday to Saturday, conditions are expected to be exceptionally cold with severe frost and increasing wind chill. Thursday morning will be dry at first but with persistent snow later and into Friday. Saturday will bring less cold temperatures, with rain and snow mixed.

Government health warning

The government issued guidelines for staying safe in the icy conditions earlier this week.

Dr Thomas Waite, from Public Health England's extreme events team, said: "With many places facing severe weather it’s really important people do what they need to, to stay warm – especially with the cold forecast to stay for several days.

"Heating homes to at least 18C will help keep you healthy. Also, make sure you eat warm food, move about at home and wear several thin layers instead of fewer thicker ones.

"Those of us who are fit and well can also do lots to help others – and with weather like this, some will need help. If you’re able to, consider clearing snow or ice from pavements and paths, see if friends, family or neighbours who are left housebound by the weather need anything fetching and if you know anyone over 65, or with young children or with heart or lung conditions check to see if they’re ok.

"Cold temperatures inside and out can make you ill and can even kill. Prolonged cold weather like this can be a challenge to all of us; remember that staying warm helps keep you healthy."