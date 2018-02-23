Royal Bank of Scotland posts "symbolic" first profit since financial crash

Oliver Gill

Royal Bank of Scotland this morning reported its first annual profit since 2007.

The state-backed lender posted returns of £752m, well ahead of analyst expectations.

Chief executive Ross McEwan said he was "pleased" with posting a profit, adding:

This is a symbolic moment for the bank and a clear indication of the progress we continue to make in putting the past behind us, while at the same time investing to build a bank which delivers for both customers and shareholders.

RBS reported losses of £7bn in 2016.

McEwan highlighted the "progress" made over the last few years, with the bank now operating in 12 countries rather than an unwieldy 38. RBS stripped £820m of costs from its business in 2017, taking the total savings to £3.9bn over the last four years.

He the BBC Today programme: "RBS was the largest bank in the world 10 years ago, with a balance sheet of £2.2trillion, and it spectacularly fell from grace.

"We've been restructuring the bank, but it's taken time and a lot of cost to come out of countries and businesses we didn't want to be in."

Analysts had pencilled in losses of around £592m, according to consensus forecasts. However, Royal Bank of Scotland's big beat was driven by multi-billion dollar fines from the US Department of Justice not appearing during the year. With some analysts including them, expectations varied widely.

McEwan said: "We have been heavily hit with the sins of the past, and still have one large litigation and contract issue with the US Department of Justice."

