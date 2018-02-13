Rebecca Smith

The Night Overground service is set to be extended to Canonbury and Highbury & Islington from Friday 23 February after coming to the London Overground in December.

Since 15 December, there have been 24-hour services every Friday and Saturday between Dalston Junction and New Cross Gate. Whitechapel is still to be included as it waits until Crossrail works are completed.

And over 30,000 journeys have been made on the Night Overground so far.

Now, the new extension will connect the Night Overground with Victoria Line Night Tube services for the first time, providing a further boost to the Night Tube system.

Jonathan Fox, TfL's director of London rail and sponsored services, said:

The extension of Night Overground to Highbury & Islington will make life easier for thousands more Londoners and visitors, opening up a new late night connection between east and north London and boosting the night time economy.

He added: "We've worked closely with our staff and BTP [British Transport Police] to keep people safe and secure while travelling, with no reported crime so far. Passengers will now be able to interchange with both the Victoria and Jubilee Line Night Tube services, enhancing connectivity and making night time journeys even easier."

Transport for London (TfL) has spent over £2m so far in an effort to combat additional noise and disturbance from the Night Tube since services started in 2016.

The initial Night Overground route:

The Night Tube began on the Central and Victoria Lines in August 2016 and then came to the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly Lines. The mayor has said the DLR will be looked at when its contract next comes up in 2021, while there are plans to extend the Night Tube to the Metropolitan, Circle, District and Hammersmith & City Lines once a major upgrade programme is complete in 2023.

The economic impacts of the Night Tube have been greater than originally expected, boosting the capital's economy by £171m. London First and EY now predict the Night Tube will add £138m to the capital's economy annually for 30 years.

