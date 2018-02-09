Oliver Gill

Hopes have been raised a UK petrol price war is kicking off after supermarket giant Morrisons joined Asda in slashing prices at the pumps.

Both petrol and diesel prices were cut by 2p this morning at Morrisons' 333 UK filling stations.

Asda cut fuel costs by the same amount earlier in today.

The move follows a five per cent fall in the price of oil this week.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said:

This should spark a chain reaction with the other supermarkets and fuel retailers across the country.

“After three months of petrol and diesel going up, it’s a relief to see prices at the pumps finally coming down again just in time for half-term when more people will be taking to the roads."

Read more: Petrol prices rise to a three-year high - and will keep going up in 2018

Yesterday, the RAC had called for a 3p price cut, with Williams saying: "We know there is plenty of scope for the supermarkets to cut as we are aware of several money-off promotions tied to certain levels of spend in store as well as some big regional anomalies in price."

Steve Mosey, Morrisons services director, said: "Morrisons is doing its best to pass on the benefit of lower oil prices as soon as it can and always keeps fuel prices far below the UK average. We hope that this will benefit drivers in the run-up to the half term holidays."

Read more: Petrol prices have now shot up to a three-year high