Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi lauded his journey from London to his first ever Super Bowl title after he helped his side to a thrilling 41-33 victory over NFL titans the New England Patriots.

Ajayi, born in the UK capital, daubed himself in the British flag as he celebrated the first Super Bowl victory in Philadelphia's history.

The Eagles' came out on top in a swashbuckling duel between two unstoppable attacks with legendary Patriots quarter-back Tom Brady denied a record-breaking sixth Super Bowl ring by the performance of opposite number Nick Foles.

Ajayi contributed 52 yards top cap off a stunning season which started at the Miami Dolphins before he was traded to Philadelphia at the end of October.

"It's special," the 24-year-old said. "To know where I've come from, to know my roots. It's rare to be in positions like this, coming from London, getting to the States and even being a Super Bowl champion.

"It's rare. So I'm thankful for my upbringing, I'm thankful for everything that's happened in my life that's brought me to this point.

"From the journey and the challenges that I've been through, the adversity, everything, and to still be at this point able to touch and kiss that Lombardi Trophy and to understand that I'm a Super Bowl champion, it's the greatest feeling in the world."

Ajayi, who became the first ever London-born NFL player to play in the city in October, said he wanted to return to celebrate his triumph.

"Hopefully once all this stuff subsides, I will definitely love to get back out there [to London], see my family and I know they are going to be super excited to talk about this whole season and the journey," he said.

"It will be amazing to get back to London and just feel the love and support from them."