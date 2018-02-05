"Wall Street freaked out over that wage data on Friday and the Dow’s 660-pt collapse then has been the cue for Asian and European markets to trade lower. "What kind of correction is this? So far, the Dow is off about five per cent from its all-time highs and it all looks reasonably orderly (a much overdue correction for many) in as much as there are no big risk-off moves in FX. The yen actually weakened against the dollar last week – if we are to see a major risk-off collapse in sentiment we should expect to see the yen gain ground, not lose it. Gold has also eased off recent highs as the dollar has picked along with rising yields. "So for now it’s an equity storm, created by the pressure from bonds, but still a fairly localised one. We’ll have to see the Dow back at 24,000 for this to be a full-on correction." - Neil Wilson, ETX Capital