Lynsey Barber

The government has said it will loosen planning rules in a bid to ease the housing crisis, with homeowners being given permission to build upwards.

"The answer to building new homes isn’t always an empty plot, or developing on a derelict site," said housing secretary Sajid Javid.

Read more: These are the UK's 20 least affordable cities to buy a house

"We need to be more creative and make more effective use of the space we already have available."

The plans are part of the government's efforts to tackling the housing crisis and are part of its housing white paper published last year.

Read more: The old Johnson family home in Primrose Hill on sale for £11.25m

The proposal would make it easier to build upwards with homes, shops and flats being extended by up to two extra storeys, as long as it is in keeping with the surrounding area.

Javid added that the move would "encourage developers to be more innovative and look at opportunities to build upwards where possible when delivering the homes the country needs".