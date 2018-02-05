views
Monday 5 February 2018 10:12am

Schroders Talk
What is City Talk? Info Info. Latest

Who killed Toys ‘R’ Us?

 
Andrew Williams
Follow Andrew
Toys R US To Close 87 Stores
Toys .R. Us became one of US retail’s biggest-ever bankruptcies when it filed for so-called ‘Chapter 11 protection’ in September 2017 (Source: Getty)

Toys ‘R’ Us, the $6.9bn (£5bn) toy-store chain, became one of US retail’s biggest-ever bankruptcies when it filed for so-called ‘Chapter 11 protection’ last September.

Market watchers were quick to point the finger of suspicion at Amazon. But is that right?

In the spirit of Agatha Christie, we ask: who killed Toys ‘R’ Us?

In 2005, one potential suspect entered the drama. Toys ‘R’ Us hired Credit Suisse to find a potential buyer and private equity answered the call. As this Financial Times article sets out, three firms put in $1.4bn in cash, split equally, and borrowed more than $5bn to finance the transaction.

Over the next decade, low interest rates enabled the consortium to return to the debt market several more times to refinance the deal as the three firms sought to engineer some kind of exit.

That never materialised. In 2010, a planned floatation never got off the ground and.

Faced with the need to raise $1bn before Christmas, Toys ‘R’ Us filed for Chapter 11.

Clearly the group was facing structural pressures as consumers changed the way they shopped – annual sales shrank from $13.7bn in 2008 to $11.5bn in 2016, for example, while profits have halved since 2009.

So that did not help but the obvious culprit was … Poirot pauses for effect, the camera pans round the room and comes to a halt on private equity as Poirot finally says: “Eet was you … debt.”

Ah – classic Christie misdirection.

Unnoticed back in 2005, debt had entered proceedings almost hand in hand with private equity. And of course debt never travels alone – interest rates are always at its side.

Even with interest rates at all-time lows, Toys ‘R’ Us was spending more than $250m a year servicing some $5bn of long-term debt and that is just not sustainable.

This is why value investors spend so much time analysing the financial position of potential investments – including how much debt has been taken on.

What we are looking for is a ‘margin of safety’ – or ‘wiggle room’, if you prefer – should things turn sour for a company. Businesses that have a margin of safety have the luxury of time or breathing space to reinvent themselves – and many do precisely that.

On an individual basis, if Toys ‘R’ Us had not been so laden with debt then maybe it could have avoided filing for bankruptcy and reinvented itself – or maybe not. But without that margin of safety, it never had the chance to find out. Debt was the killer. The case – eet is solved.

  • Andrew Williams is an author on The Value Perspective, a blog about value investing. It is a long-term investing approach which focuses on exploiting swings in stock market sentiment, targeting companies which are valued at less than their true worth and waiting for a correction.

Important Information: The views and opinions contained herein are those of Andrew Williams, Investment Specialist, Equity, and may not necessarily represent views expressed or reflected in other Schroders communications, strategies or funds. The sectors and securities shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be considered a recommendation to buy or sell. This communication is marketing material.

This material is intended to be for information purposes only and is not intended as promotional material in any respect. The material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. The material is not intended to provide and should not be relied on for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and may not be repeated. The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amounts originally invested. All investments involve risks including the risk of possible loss of principal. Information herein is believed to be reliable but Schroders does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. The opinions in this document include some forecasted views. We believe we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know. However, there is no guarantee than any forecasts or opinions will be realised. These views and opinions may change. Issued by Schroder Investment Management Limited, 31 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QA. Registration No. 1893220 England. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Article posted by Schroders Talk
Tags

Related articles

Investment themes to watch in 2018
David Brett
David Brett | Schroders

The only investment prediction you need for 2018 ...
Andrew Williams
Andrew Williams | Schroders

Water firms still use diving rods; what magic should investors believe in?
Andrew Evans
Andrew Evans | Schroders