The best paying contracting jobs are mostly in the finance, change and IT sectors, according to new research from Emolument.com.
The best-paid role for a contractor is in the finance sector, with risk modelling/quant jobs coming with an average daily rate of £760.
And despite the headlines about technology 'wonderkids' being offered eye-watering pay packages, Emolument said, the highest paid IT contractors are "still the ones with substantial experience" such as IT senior management, at £570/day.
Change management jobs are also well-represented among the best paying contracting jobs, although Emolument pointed out that these roles are high-stakes "as change projects can dramatically impact a company's bottom line", and as such, are temporary by nature.
"More and more, companies require specific skills and competencies at a given point in time which make the contractor model particularly attractive for employers, prepared to pay up for a targeted solution," said Alice Leguay, co-founder & chief marketing officer at Emolument.com.
"Contractors also enjoy the freedom and job variety afforded by a consulting model, though rates vary widely, with some specialism affording much more financial security and visibility than others as our study shows."
The table below shows the top 20 roles and sectors, ranked by daily rate:
|1
|Finance
|Risk Modeling/Quant
|£760
|2
|Change Management
|Risk Change
|£730
|3
|Management
|Programme Management
|£640
|4
|Finance
|Model Validation
|£610
|5
|Change Management
|Finance Change
|£570
|6
|IT
|IT Senior Management
|£570
|7
|Consulting
|Strategy Consulting
|£570
|8
|Finance
|Credit Risk Management
|£520
|9
|Data
|Business Analysis
|£505
|10
|IT
|Enterprise Architecture
|£505
|11
|Finance
|Operational Risk Management & Risk Analytics
|£505
|12
|Management
|Project Management
|£500
|13
|Finance
|Corporate & M&A Strategy
|£495
|14
|IT
|IT Service Delivery
|£485
|15
|Change Management
|Operational Change
|£475
|16
|Product
|Product Manager
|£475
|17
|IT
|IT Security
|£450
|18
|Outsourcing
|Procurement & Purchasing
|£445
|19
|IT
|Software development
|£430
|20
|Data
|Data Analysis
|£425