Caitlin Morrison

The best paying contracting jobs are mostly in the finance, change and IT sectors, according to new research from Emolument.com.

The best-paid role for a contractor is in the finance sector, with risk modelling/quant jobs coming with an average daily rate of £760.

And despite the headlines about technology 'wonderkids' being offered eye-watering pay packages, Emolument said, the highest paid IT contractors are "still the ones with substantial experience" such as IT senior management, at £570/day.

Change management jobs are also well-represented among the best paying contracting jobs, although Emolument pointed out that these roles are high-stakes "as change projects can dramatically impact a company's bottom line", and as such, are temporary by nature.

"More and more, companies require specific skills and competencies at a given point in time which make the contractor model particularly attractive for employers, prepared to pay up for a targeted solution," said Alice Leguay, co-founder & chief marketing officer at Emolument.com.

"Contractors also enjoy the freedom and job variety afforded by a consulting model, though rates vary widely, with some specialism affording much more financial security and visibility than others as our study shows."

The table below shows the top 20 roles and sectors, ranked by daily rate:

1 Finance Risk Modeling/Quant £760 2 Change Management Risk Change £730 3 Management Programme Management £640 4 Finance Model Validation £610 5 Change Management Finance Change £570 6 IT IT Senior Management £570 7 Consulting Strategy Consulting £570 8 Finance Credit Risk Management £520 9 Data Business Analysis £505 10 IT Enterprise Architecture £505 11 Finance Operational Risk Management & Risk Analytics £505 12 Management Project Management £500 13 Finance Corporate & M&A Strategy £495 14 IT IT Service Delivery £485 15 Change Management Operational Change £475 16 Product Product Manager £475 17 IT IT Security £450 18 Outsourcing Procurement & Purchasing £445 19 IT Software development £430 20 Data Data Analysis £425



