Rebecca Smith

The first of London's new electric black taxis is ready to pick up passengers after it was handed over to a driver this week.

Black cab driver David Harris is the first to receive the keys to London Electric Vehicle Company's new TX electric taxi, which has six passenger seats, power sockets and USB ports, as well as on-board Wi-Fi.

The new taxis, which cost £55,599, have an advanced battery electric powertrain with a small back-up petrol generator that gives a total range of up to 400 miles, including 80 miles pure electric driving.

Read more: London's new electric black cabs are heading to Norway

Harris expects to save £500-£600 a month by switching from his current cab to the electric TX in fuel savings, servicing and overall running costs.

Chris Gubbey, chief executive of the LEVC, said: "It’s the first of many clean-air, zero emission taxis that will be hitting the streets of London, and we are just as excited as David is. Hearing how this vehicle will impact his life, and the vast savings he will make month after month, is just fantastic. We can’t wait to see and hear the reaction from passengers as they experience the new TX for the first time.”

The new taxi - featuring a panoramic roof and on-board Wi-Fi:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

It comes as strict new rules on licensing requirements come into force in the capital. Since the beginning of the year, all new taxis have to be zero emission capable.

Concerns have been raised over whether London is ready to make a concerted switch, with improvements needed to infrastructure to allow for wider take-up of electric vehicles.

Transport for London (TfL) did not meet a target of 75 rapid charge points for the end of the year, installing 66. Those points are particularly needed by high mileage fleets, like taxis and freight vehicles TfL has now said it will have installed a total of 75 rapid charge points by the end of January.

Caroline Pidgeon, Liberal Democrat London Assembly member, has said longer plans to reach 300 rapid charging points by 2020 were "far too timid".

"If we expect companies with large fleets of cars and vans to go electric they need the absolute certainty that there will always be easy access to rapid charging points in every part of London," she said.

While there is now just the one electric vehicle ready to hit the roads to collect passengers, LEVC said it expects to deliver a few hundred cabs in the coming months.

Read more: It's here: London's new electric black cab is ready for passengers