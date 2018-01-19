Alys Key

US president Donald Trump has been banned from visiting the Borough of Tower Hamlets, just a month after Greenwich councillors made the same decision.

Councillors in the East London area voted through a motion declaring it a "Trump-free zone".

It also called for the invitation for Trump's state visit to the UK to be revoked.

The motion passed by majority vote, meaning the president can no longer sample the delights of a bagel on Brick Lane, visit big US bank headquarters in Canary Wharf, or enter the Tower of London.

But if he fancies a go on the ArcelorMittal Orbit slide at the Olympic Park, he's in luck. The giant sculpture sits just beyond the Tower Hamlets border in Stratford

The proposal, put forward by councillor and mayoral candidate Ohid Ahmed, took issue with Trump's retweeting of "Islamohpobic propoganda from Britain First, as well as his "bigoted attitude" towards women, ethnic minorities and Muslims.

Tower Hamlets has the highest percentage of Muslim residents in England.

The motion also noted the borough's historical status as a settling place for refugees and immigrants.

"The borough has always been a home to migrant communities beginning with the French Huguenots in the 16th Century, followed later by Jewish and Irish migrants. Bangladeshi residents began arriving in the borough during the 1970s. Somalian residents arrived as seamen and then later as a result of a war in Somalia."

Labour Mayor John Biggs said: “Tower Hamlets is proud to be a multi-cultural borough. We have a long history of being a welcoming place that fights extremism."

Five Conservative councillors declined to take part in the vote, according to the Evening Standard.

Trump cancelled a planned visit to open the new US embassy, in what was seen by some as a snub to the UK.

