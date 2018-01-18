Quirky low-key toys made out of hardboard and elastic bands have given Nintendo a boost worth more than $1bn.
The Japanese gaming company has unveiled Labo, a series of cardboard templates that can be turned into a typewriter, a sword, or maybe a piano, with origami-like construction, that fits with its Switch gaming console.
Read more: We think you are Super Mario: Game Digital thankful for Nintendo boost
The decidedly non-technical accessories which are due for release in April added $1.4bn to the company's market cap, according to the FT, as its share price sprung up more than two per cent.
The Switch became the fastest selling games console in US history at the start of the year, beating its previous bestselling Wii.