Thursday 18 January 2018 4:51pm

Nintendo share price gets billion dollar boost from Labo toy launch

 
Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Nintendo's combining new tech and old toys (Source: Nintendo)

Quirky low-key toys made out of hardboard and elastic bands have given Nintendo a boost worth more than $1bn.

The Japanese gaming company has unveiled Labo, a series of cardboard templates that can be turned into a typewriter, a sword, or maybe a piano, with origami-like construction, that fits with its Switch gaming console.

Read more: We think you are Super Mario: Game Digital thankful for Nintendo boost

The decidedly non-technical accessories which are due for release in April added $1.4bn to the company's market cap, according to the FT, as its share price sprung up more than two per cent.

The Switch became the fastest selling games console in US history at the start of the year, beating its previous bestselling Wii.

Tags

Related articles

Nintendo's brilliant shooter Splatoon makes the jump to Switch
Sean Bell
Sean Bell | Contributor

Switched off: Game Digital shares tank on Nintendo supply problems
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Call in sick: Mario Kart lands on Nintendo's latest hardware
Sam White
Sam White | Contributor