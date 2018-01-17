views
Wednesday 17 January 2018 9:38am

Schroders Talk
What is City Talk? Info Info. Latest

FTSE 100 predictions, share tips... forget it all and consider the 2018 anti-forecast

 
Andrew Williams
Follow Andrew
Michael Fish Retires
The peril of predictions: Weatherman Michael Fish famously failed to forecast the great storm in 1987. (Source: Getty)

The start of January traditionally sees many investors trying to fill the blank slate the new year represents with forecasts of what the coming months will bring.

Ever the contrarians, including us on The Value Perspective, a blog with value investing ideas, a more recent tradition has seen us offering up our own new year ‘anti-forecast’. This is intended to illustrate the dangers and indeed utter pointlessness of trying to predict the future, be it the direction of the FTSE 100, interest rates or the next big bitcoin-style investment trend.

Predicting the future is pointless

As 2018 begins, then, we find ourselves looking backwards rather than forward – and specifically to 2013, when we built up stakes in Microsoft and a number of other technology names that are not usually associated with the world of value investing.

Five years ago, however, they certainly were as the wider market was just not interested in what it saw as ‘old tech’ businesses.

Convinced the cloud would change everything and personal computers were history, investors were steering clear of Microsoft and its share price was consequently very depressed.

The wider market could not envisage a time when the company’s fortunes would ever improve – but of course that is precisely the sort of situation that attracts our attention here on The Value Perspective.

Spotting the 'value trap'

Where many investors saw a classic ‘value trap’ – a company that is cheap but for a good reason – in Microsoft, we saw a well-capitalised, financially strong business for which the wider market had some very low expectations.

Fast-forward five years and today, of course, Microsoft is doing very well – and, on a price/earnings ratio of some 30x (a valuation measure where lower figures represent better value), it is now three times as expensive as it was in 2013.

The point here is not to preen about an investment that has worked out very nicely for our portfolios and our investors but, rather, to highlight that only one thing has materially served to move Microsoft’s valuation, and thus its share price, over the intervening years.

What it does, its structure, its financial strength – these are all largely as they were in 2013 – and all that is really different is people’s expectations for the business.

Microsoft share price

Microsoft valuations

microsoft share price

Past performance is not a guide to future performance and may not be repeated.

Source: Bloomberg, and Schroders analysis. As at March 2017. For illustrative purposes only and not to be considered a recommendation to buy or sell.

In effect, it is only how people feel about Microsoft that has changed – and, of course, emotion is what a value approach to investing seeks to remove from the equation.

Furthermore, one of the exciting aspects for value investors is the knowledge that if you buy a financially strong business for which the wider market has low expectations, the associated risk is what is known as ‘asymmetric’.

Asymmetric risk

If the share price does fall, it can fall no further than zero and yet, on the upside, the sky is – potentially, at least – the limit.

What is more, things only have to grow less bad – a slight lessening of negativity or a small positive surprise – to make a lot of money. Sure, you do not know exactly when that will happen – as we keep on saying, nobody can tell the future – but that is why you have to buy in when a good business is very cheap.

On the flipside, of course, if you choose to buy into a growth business with high expectations – and thus a high valuation – some amazing things have to happen for its share price to grow much further … and, even then, it only grows into the price you are being asked to pay today.

In the first 'value' instance, the difference between current price and fair value offers a greater chance of upside, in the latter 'growth' instance, a greater chance of downside.

Why did we buy Microsoft?

So what our 2018 anti-forecast boils down to is that our decision to buy Microsoft was unfazed by what everyone else was forecasting.

What mattered to us with Microsoft – and indeed with any other investment we make – is it was financially strong enough to give it the best chance of reaching what we calculated to be its fair value rather than what the rest of the market thought it was worth.

It is a continuing curiosity of investing that people can be so obsessed about trying to predict the future yet at the same time find it so difficult to think beyond the present.

Important Information: The views and opinions contained herein are those of Andrew Williams, Investment Specialist, Equity Value, and may not necessarily represent views expressed or reflected in other Schroders communications, strategies or funds. The sectors and securities shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be considered a recommendation to buy or sell. This communication is marketing material.

This material is intended to be for information purposes only and is not intended as promotional material in any respect. The material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. The material is not intended to provide and should not be relied on for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and may not be repeated. The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amounts originally invested. All investments involve risks including the risk of possible loss of principal. Information herein is believed to be reliable but Schroders does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. The opinions in this document include some forecasted views. We believe we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know. However, there is no guarantee than any forecasts or opinions will be realised. These views and opinions may change. Issued by Schroder Investment Management Limited, 31 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QA. Registration No. 1893220 England. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

City A.M.'s opinion pages are a place for thought-provoking views and debate. These views are not necessarily shared by City A.M.

Article posted by Schroders Talk
Tags

Related articles

Investment themes to watch in 2018
David Brett
David Brett | Schroders

Doubts about 'value investing' have returned to their pre-dotcom crash high
Juan Torres Rodriguez
Juan Torres Rodriguez | Schroders

Which European share sectors could offer the most value in 2018?
James Sym
James Sym | Schroders